“Despite earning over $1 billion in his career, LeBron James never uses phone data”: Kevin Love tells the world that Lakers star is the most frugal player he knows

One of his former teammates and a close friend Kevin Love reveals how cheap LeBron James is, and it’s mind-boggling.

There are levels of someone being thrifty, and then comes the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The latter made one smart decision at the start of his career which made him a billionaire years later.

James though is earning millions from several investments in different companies and some of his ventures which he started with his childhood friends. He had an estimated net worth of over $850 million in 2021 according to Forbes.

Also read: “I know he wants to have a Kobe-type exit where he scores 60”: Kevin Love addresses LeBron James teaming up with son Bronny for one last ride in Cleveland

The man has earned over $400 million on the court, and off it even more than $600 million. He has not even retired and made more money off the court than some of the best athletes turned businessmen like Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson.

But there are some little habits, revealed by his former teammate, which attribute to his personality that has made him a successful businessman that too as a side hustle.

LeBron James despite being close to becoming a billionaire might just be the most frugal man on the planet

Let’s make this clear, nobody is accusing King James of accumulating his wealth by saving mobile data, but when an NBA veteran says he hasn’t seen anyone as frugal as the 4x Champ, there is something to it. That should be breaking news for a league where at least 60% of players go broke after earning millions of dollars while playing.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks, Kevin Love, NBA champion and former teammate of LBJ who played with him for 4 years in his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, tells how cheap James could get when it comes to using the internet.

“He’s waiting for the wifi all the time.”@kevinlove says @KingJames is the most frugal player he knows 😭 pic.twitter.com/8Ij4HFl0YG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2022

That’s one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. The highest-earning athlete in 2022 (according to Sportico) cuts his internet bills, while kids under 15 or even 10 use the internet like it’s free. That’s mad.

Go on James save mobile data and become a billionaire, we’d make sure to be there to applaud when you do.

Also read: “LeBron James inspired me to invest $1 Million in my body to make $80-90 Million”: When Klay Thompson shared how Lakers’ star influenced him into taking care of his body

On a serious note, whatever that man has done since he was a teenager has turned into something big, and words won’t be enough to describe his greatness on a basketball court or off it, with or without the internet.