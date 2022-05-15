Basketball

“Despite earning over $1 billion in his career, LeBron James never uses phone data”: Kevin Love tells the world that Lakers star is the most frugal player he knows

"Despite earning over $1 billion in his career, LeBron James never uses phone data": Kevin Love tells the world that Lakers star is the most frugal player he knows
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Andrew Symonds background: What nationality is Andrew Symonds?
Next Article
Andrew Symonds kids: Did Andrew Symonds have children?
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan, Paul George, and Derrick Rose join the list!": Kevin Love talks about the top five NBA comeback seasons
“Michael Jordan, Paul George, and Derrick Rose join the list!”: Kevin Love talks about the top five NBA comeback seasons

Kevin Love just had an incredible comeback season. However, he still reckons players like Michael…