“Despite getting no superstar treatment, Stephen Curry managed to torch the Celtics”: The GSW MVP becomes the only player in Finals history to average 30 PPG with less than 5 FTA per game

Despite averaging almost 8 more points than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown per game, Stephen Curry went to the charity stripe lesser than the Celtics star in the NBA Finals.

As if there was any doubt earlier, Stephen Curry has now solidified himself as one of the greatest players to set foot on the NBA hardwood. Playing his 13th campaign this season, the sharpshooter lead his Golden State Warriors to a solid 53-win regular season, won the All-Star Game MVP, and went on to defeat the Nuggets, the Grizzlies, and the Mavericks en route to lifting the inaugural Western Conference Finals MVP award.

Facing off one of the toughest defenses in the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Chef Curry torched Jayson Tatum and co. averaging 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game on an incredible 48.2/43.7/85.7 shooting split. The 6-foot-3 guard becomes the only player in league history to put up 30-5-5 in the Finals while knocking down more than 5 three-pointers per game.

Rightfully, Steph won his first-ever, long-awaited Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy, becoming the only player ever to win the regular-season MVP as well as the FMVP unanimously.

Stephen Curry scored a total of 187 points in the GSW-Celtics series, and only 24 points (12.8%) of those came from the charity stripe. In fact, Wardell is the only player in NBA history to average more than 30 points in an NBA Finals while attempting less than 5 free throws per game.

As soon as this stat went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Truly, Stephen Curry put up a special performance in these playoffs to go on to win his 4th title.

