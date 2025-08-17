Despite Growing Up With Just $30,000 Income in a Family of 10, Michael Porter Jr. Says He Never Played Basketball for Money

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ever since the Denver Nuggets traded Michael Porter Jr., he has begun to open up on various topics. Although some of those things are controversial, others come from a vulnerable place. Recently, Porter spoke on his upbringing and the difficulties he experienced. Certain difficulties that he only notices now as an adult, several years later.

When MPJ signed a five-year deal worth $172 million with the Nuggets, it was more than just a significant payday. He finally received generational wealth that will ensure that neither he nor his family will have to worry about money ever again.

But despite his big bank or his incredible deals, money never once fueled the 2023 NBA champion. His drive to be better always came from an innocent place.

“I never play basketball with the thought of one day I’ll be playing for a lot of money,” MPJ said on his Curious Mike YouTube channel.

It could’ve been easy for Porter Jr. to fall victim to idolizing money since he didn’t come from a wealthy household. Despite misconceptions regarding his childhood, it was much tougher than most people realize.

“For some reason, there’s this misconception out there that I grew up with money. But I’m in a family of 10. My dad was the only one that worked, and he made $30,000 a year,” Porter Jr. proclaimed.

An income of $30,000 to take care of a 10-person household requires stretching every dollar, to say the least. The 6-foot-10 forward’s mother, Lisa, homeschooled him and all of his siblings. Whenever she got the chance, she would try to help his father, Michael Porter Sr., in any way possible.

“My mom would pull up to Panera and wait till the end of the day so they could give her the leftover bagels that they were going to throw out. The thing is, we didn’t feel like we were broke, but we were broke,” Porter Jr. said.

Porter Jr. made sure all of those sacrifices that his parents made didn’t go in vain. So far throughout MPJ’s career, he has earned $115 million. That is an absurd number considering he has only been in the league for six years. By the time he decides to retire, he may have earned close to $400 million

MPJ’s vulnerability shed light on the unfortunate reality that many professional athletes experience in their childhood. His humble beginnings always remain present in his mind when he is on the court. Now, MPJ has a bigger chip on his shoulder to prove himself with the Brooklyn Nets. This could potentially make way for a breakout season from the former lottery pick.