“They Told Me I Was a Dummy”: Having Made $700M in Career Earnings, Shaquille O’Neal Reveals What Motivated him to Build His Empire

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most successful athletes on planet earth. He earned a total of $700 million during his NBA career. Just by playing basketball, Shaq earned close to $166 million with the Lakers and $40 million with the Miami Heat. The two teams where he found the most success.

Endorsements and sponsorships aside, and only Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett earned more on the court. To say he is a rich man is an understatement. But, what motivated him to amass such wealth? The answer is simple, the Big Aristotle was called a “dummy”, and he didn’t like it.

Shaquille O’Neal was called a “dummy” and that motivated him to start earning big

It’s no secret that Shaquille O’Neal has a lot of money in the bank. A result of all the hard work he put on the court for 19 seasons and smart business investments. Clearly, Shaq was and is highly motivated toward success.

However, this motivation didn’t just apparate out of thin air. There has to be some reason for Diesel’s relentless pursuit of success. Well, according to him, it all started when he was called a “dummy” as a child. Something that made him want to become smart and successful.

“You know whose fault it is? It’s the people’s fault. When I was young they told me I was a dummy, and I believed it. So I had to become smart. So, now that I’m smart, leave me alone. Don’t bother me.”

Clearly, the big man didn’t take kindly to his intellectual ability being questioned. But, at the end of the day, it all worked out well, considering the position he is in today.

Shaq’s mother was another important motivating factor for his success

Being called a “dummy” certainly did motivate Shaquille O’Neal to become smart and successful. However, it wasn’t his only motivating factor. Shaq’s mother was also an important reason for him to want to become successful. After all, the big fella knew from a young age that he wanted his mother to have everything she could ever dream of.

The two certainly have a special relationship. And, given how much his mother has done for him, it’s no wonder that Shaq wanted to do everything he can to provide for her and his family.

