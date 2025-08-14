Kendrick Perkins Urges Michael Porter Jr. to Focus on “Golden Opportunity” in Brooklyn Amid Gambling Comments

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) walks down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Gambling is a huge part of the modern-day sports landscape. It has affected the integrity of the game, with players like Jontay Porter getting caught putting money on their own games. His brother, Michael Porter Jr., feels it’s only going to get worse and has been sounding downbeat about the whole situation. Kendrick Perkins, however, wants him to forget this non-basketball drama and focus on his game.

Jontay wasn’t the only player ever to be accused of betting, and likely won’t be the last. Terry Rozier found himself in hot water, as did Malik Beasley, who was investigated earlier this year for unusually high bets placed on his rebounding statistics in a game in 2024. MPJ has seen all this up close and stated that he doesn’t see things improving anytime soon.

“The enjoyment of the game isn’t for the game anymore. It’s so that people can make money,” Porter said on the One Night with Steiny podcast. It may have been Porter sharing his thoughts or being candid with the media, but Perkins has called on him to focus on the season ahead with the Brooklyn Nets.

“You have a golden opportunity in this new situation that you’re in with the Brooklyn Nets to showcase that, like you’re one of those dudes, or to showcase that you’re a number 1 option,” Perkins said on Road Trippin’.

Porter is set to be the highest-paid player on the Nets after being traded for Cam Johnson this offseason. It was a blockbuster deal that the Denver Nuggets had to make to shed salary. On the downside for Porter, he went from a championship contender to a rebuilding basement dweller. But on the upside, he could be the best player of the franchise and become a leader. Sadly, MPJ seems more focused on what’s happening off court.

Perkins spoke about how talking to the media about Jontay was a bad idea because he will probably be going to prison. “One, I would if you’re going to address it, at least be educated about it, right? What the f*** you mean it’s only going to get worse? No, it’s not. It’s called discipline. It’s called making sure you do the right f****** thing.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder legend then explained how all NBA players are informed each year of the rules and penalties against gambling. They should know better than to place bets during the season. Perkins also pointed out how sports gamblers can be tracked nowadays and why it isn’t smart for players to keep doing it.

“Every single time you log onto an app, a betting app, they know where that bet is being placed. So, if you’re in the locker room of the Toronto Raptors and you log onto a betting app, guess what? They know where that bet is coming from.”

That’s exactly how Porter’s brother Jontay got caught. He was placing bets in the locker room before games and sharing insider information with bettors online. This behavior was detected almost immediately.

In the end, it’s hard to say who is in the right. Porter probably shouldn’t be commenting on sports gambling, but he’s also not completely wrong in his theories. Perkins may be right about players knowing the rules and penalties, yet that knowledge hasn’t stopped some from partaking in the endeavor.

The temptation is there for the players, and the integrity of the game will continue to be harmed because of it. Let’s just hope this kind of scandal never surfaces during a big-time game or moment.