Despite His 157,000,000 Followers, LeBron James Gets ‘Eclipsed’ By Stephen Curry As He Features In 27-27 Of The Highest Rated NBA Games Over Past 8 Years

May 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the most marketable athletes in the world. With more than 157,000,000 followers on Instagram and 52,700,000 on X (formerly Twitter), only the biggest brands in the world manage to afford ‘Bron’ for their marketing campaigns. However, while Stephen Curry may have more than 100,000,000 Instagram followers fewer than the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, he is bringing in incredible viewership for the NBA. As per ‘The Boardroom’, Curry has suited up in all the 27 most-viewed games in the past eight years.

Heading into the 2022-2023 NBA campaign, fans couldn’t stop predicting the timeline for when LeBron James would surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s leading scorer. Finally, on February 7th against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the King would drop 38 points and claim the #1 spot on the scoring leaderboard. It was arguably one of the biggest milestones, but still, the Lakers-Thunder contest received just 3.7 million viewers – merely the 9th most watched game of the season.

Stephen Curry participated in all 27 games that 14+ million views each

@boardroom recently revealed an impressive stat. There have been 27 games that have gathered 14+ million views each since 2015. In all of those 27 games, Stephen Curry has suited up and taken on the floor. Clearly, despite having significantly fewer followers on social media, Chef Curry has eclipsed James as one of the most-watched superstars. Take a look at the stat on NBA Buzz’s tweet.

The Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings Game 7 clash from the first round of the postseason witnessed some historic viewership. Approximately 11.9 million people tuned in as Curry would go on to record the first-ever 50-point performance in a Game 7, making it the most watched first-round series game in 24 years.

The ultimate contest of the 2022 Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics witnessed Curry lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy for the fourth time. The same matchup also gathered a staggering 14 million viewers. While all 6 games of the 2019 Finals saw 13+ million viewers, Game 7 of the 2016 Finals witnessed some outlandish numbers. Almost 31 million people logged in as LeBron James and Co. successfully mounted a 3-1 comeback, winning the 2016 Championship. A fitting number, for one of the most thrilling games ever seen in the NBA.

JJ Redick showered Steph with “greatest show” praises

The 2021-2022 season was a pretty successful one for Steph. After surpassing Reggie Miller as the all-time three-point leader and winning the 2022 All-Star Game MVP, Curry went on to lead the Warriors to their fourth championship win since 2015.

Playing some heroic basketball, the 6-foot-2 sharpshooter lodged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. Clearly, Steph was on a different level that year. With Stephen Curry looking better than he ever had, unanimous MVP season included, JJ Redick couldn’t help but bestow him with a massive honor. Take a look at what he said in the tweet by @OldManAndThree below.

Given the knowledge and NBA experience JJ Redick has, it is always hard to deny his opinions. And given how entertaining Curry makes the sport of basketball on a daily basis, it’s unlikely anyone would be willing to disagree with his claim either.