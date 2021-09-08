“Do you need moral or or*l support?”: Paul Pierce acts incredibly disrespectfully during a livestreamed high-stakes Poker event

Paul Pierce creates even more controversy around himself after behaving poorly in a high-stakes Poker game

Since his final few days at ESPN, Paul Pierce hasn’t exactly carried himself in all the glory in the world.

The former NBA player initially got laid off by ESPN due to going live on Instagram with strippers behind him, and with him clearly in an elevated state.

Since that incident, the Celtics legend found himself completely out of the media’s eye, with many even practically forgetting the whole fiasco. However, it seems that the former analyst believes in comebacks… just not the wholesome, and positive kind.

Recently, the man got a poker event that was live-streamed. And well, it seems like he has completely forgotten how to behave with decency.

Let’s get into it.

Paul Pierce misbehaves on multiple different occasions during Poker event

If he was drunk, somebody needs to get Paul Pierce the largest coffee on the planet. Because if this continues, he could end up in jail.

Why do we say this?

A recent poker event that the former NBA player participated in was live-streamed for the world to see. And a YouTuber, ‘Phil Trollmuch Jr.’, made an account of every event where Pierce went too far. Here is what the former Celtics man did.

2:40:00 – He plays a 100K hand.

3:18:00 – Pierce calls the other players idiots, then fails to make an obvious river value bet, then offers to kiss the waitress.

3:24:40 – Paul Pierce goes ham then 30 seconds later asks a girl if she needs MORAL OR ORAL SUPPORT.

3:55:44 – Pierce cries out because he played a mediocre hand and chopped the pot.

Here is the whole live stream. If you’d like, you can go ahead and verify all the information at their specific timestamps.

It’s a bit sad to see an NBA legend act with so little dignity and respect. We hope for Pierce, that he has an epiphany about all this very soon.

