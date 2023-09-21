Despite Losing $480,000 Over the Car, Shaquille O’Neal Fondly Reminisces About His $600,000 ‘Super-Stretched’ Lamborghini Gallardo

Shaquille O’Neal’s humongous figure means no ordinary car is suitable to fit him inside its frame. However, that doesn’t stop his love for fast and exotic cars such as the Lamborghini Gallardo. On his Instagram story, Shaq fondly remembered his old Lamborghini Gallardo which he had bought back in the day for $600,000. However, when he tried selling the car later, the Diesel could only fetch a $120,000 price off it and thus incurred a heavy loss of $480,000.

Shaquille O’Neal was ready to part with his $600,000 whip to buy a new car that was costing him $110,000. Furthermore, the customizations for the new car were setting him back with an additional $10,000. Keeping those costs in mind, Shaq sold his customized Lamborghini Gallardo, completely forgetting he had spent over $600,000 on that car. Well, when you are a $400,000,000 athlete, perhaps $480,000 loss is an easy recovery in the long run.

Shaquille O’Neal fondly reminisces about his $600,000 customized Lamborghini Gallardo

Shaquille O’Neal’s 7’1″ figure means that he is too big to fit inside an average Lamborghini Gallardo. Hence, to fix this issue, he bought two Lamborghini- a new one and a beat-up Lambo. Supergluing both these cars together, he now had his own version of the Gallardo.

Interestingly, Shaq’s Lambo was 12 inches longer than the original Gallardo. George Gaffoglio, the specialist who customized Shaq’s whip, said that they relied on their company’s aerospace and coachworks divisions to make the new design suitable to fit Shaq’s frame. The design was made to ensure the car’s visual integrity so that the naked eye could not detect the differences from an original Gallardo.

The car, however, had a noticeable awkward midsection, which made it less agile than its original counterpart. But with the money Shaq splurged back then, there is no doubt that he didn’t care about such minor flaws. Years after selling this car for $120,000, Shaq now fondly remembers his old platinum silver Gallardo on his Instagram story.

Shaquille O’Neal has a fancy collection of cars that suits his millionaire status

Shaquille O’Neal’s wise and savvy decisions propelled him to a net worth of $400,000,000. Hence, he never hesitates to spoil himself by adding more numbers to his exotic car collection.

Very recently, Shaq got his hands into buying a customized Rolls Royce Phantom, which might have set him back by $1,500,000 approximately. The car features a ‘Superman’ logo on its grill, suiting the nickname that Shaq gave himself back in his NBA playing days.

Furthermore, he added another Rolls Royce Cullinan within a few days, which featured the same ‘Superman’ logo on its grill. Guess when you are Shaq, collecting exotic cars and letting them adore your garage just becomes a niche hobby to the liking!