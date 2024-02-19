“I Like High School Musical For Some Reason”: Anthony Edwards Shows Troy Bolton Love While Talking About Wanting To Be In Its Remake

Feb 15, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) and center Duop Reath (26) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has established himself as a superstar on the basketball court. However, he doesn’t plan to stop there. The guard opened up about his dream to star in an iconic Disney movie franchise.

During his media availability in Indianapolis ahead of the 2024 All-Star Game, Edwards was asked about the most ridiculous basketball scene in a movie or series. He thought about it for a second before replying,

“I like High School Musical for some reason. Troy Bolton. I like the scenes [in the movie]. They put it together well. It’s pretty dope. I like that movie.”

Edwards was asked if he’d like to star in the franchise’s next installment, and he responded with an affirmative.

High School Musical was a 2006 Disney movie starring Zac Efron and Vannessa Hudgens in the lead roles. Efron played Troy Bolton, a basketball sensation, while Hudgens played Gabriella Montez, a talented transfer student. The movie follows the two as they navigate high school while also trying out for the lead roles in their school musical.

The movie was a smash hit and propelled its two leads to stardom. They also starred in the two sequels: High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Disney also produced High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a mockumentary show starring Olivia Rodrigo that ran for four seasons. The series aired its final episode in 2023, and there are no plans to reboot the movie franchise or the show.

Edwards’ dream of playing a Troy Bolton-like character isn’t in the offing. However, Disney has a penchant for rebooting their IPs, so there’s still a glimmer of hope that the Timberwolves star could flex his singing chops while showing off his basketball skills in a Disney franchise.

Anthony Edwards’ stellar acting debut

If Disney reboots the High School Musical series and casts Anthony Edwards, that wouldn’t mark his Hollywood debut. The Timberwolves guard already made his movie debut in the 2022 Netflix hit ‘Hustle.’ The movie, starring Adam Sandler, featured Edwards in an antagonist role opposite former Denver Nuggets player Juancho Hernangomez.

The movie follows Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout who stumbles upon Bo Cruz, a young Spanish street basketball star played by Hernangomez. Edwards plays Kermit Wilts, a top prospect who bullies Cruz during pre-draft workouts. The Timberwolves star doesn’t feature heavily but steals every scene that he’s in.

Edwards looked at home in the movie as he talked trash and dominated on the court. If Disney plans to reboot High School Musical and is looking for an NBA star to feature in it, the Timberwolves guard should be at the top of their wish list.