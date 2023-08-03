Having Dropped $1,300,000 on Rolls Royce’s in 24 Hours, Shaquille O’Neal Gets a ‘Superman Logo’ Customized Cullinan

Shaquille O’Neal has a storied relationship with Rolls Royce. The Big Man once splashed $1,300,000 dollars in a Rolls Royce showroom in a single day just to prove a point. The salesperson of the dealership had apparently insinuated that Shaq didn’t have the means to afford the $400,000 cars. However, the Lakers legend has come a long way from spending his money irresponsibly to prove other people wrong. Now he spends money to make his cars look cooler than ever.

Shaq recently sent his new Rolls Royce Cullinan to West Coast Customs for a custom revamp. One of his chief demands was to attach a Superman ‘S’ logo at the anterior grill. The end product seemed majestic and royal, pretty much like the Hall-of-Famer himself.

Shaquille O’Neal customizes his new Rolls Royce Cullinan

West Coast Customs recently posted a YouTube video on their channel, detailing the customizations that went into Shaq’s brand new burgundy Rolls Royce Cullinan. “Shaq’s my first celebrity client all the way back to 90s…It’s a Cullinan, he wants to put a Mansory body kit on it…But he said, ‘Can we add the Superman emblem on the grill,'” Ryan Friedlinghaus, CEO of West Coast Customs said.

Shaq’s love for ‘Superman’ is nothing new. He has always tried to associate his own brand of explosive and dominant basketball to the DC character’s Superhuman abilities. When Superman died in the DC comics universe, Shaq promised fans to carry on the legacy of the Man of steel. In fact, NBA star Dwight Howard’s claim to the ‘Superman’ nickname brought him into conflict with the Big Diesel.

Friedlinghaus’ men did an excellent job in customizing a Superman emblem to attach to the grill of Shaq’s Cullinan. The Kryptonian symbol for ‘hope’ was painted burgundy to match the color of the car, before clamping it to the grill. After the customizations were done, the Cullinan looked majestic, almost regal, while gliding through the streets. The body armor made the car look buff and muscular, exactly how Shaq had wished it to be.

Shaq likes to customize his vehicles

Shaquille O’Neal has had to custom order most of his accessories since childhood because of his massive 7’1 stature. Cars were no exception. In fact, the Diesel had to superglue two Ferraris together to fit in his favorite supercar.

However, Shaq likes to customize his cars nowadays to improve the aesthetics of the vehicle more than he does to fit inside them. He is known to spend a fortune on customizing Dodge Chargers. But now that Dodge has announced that they will be discontinuing their Chargers, seems like Shaq has shifted his attention to Rolls Royce.