Despite Michael Jordan’s Frequent Texts, Jayson Tatum Confessed the Bulls Legend ‘Avoided’ Him After his 51-Point Night Against Hornets

Jayson Tatum is evolving into a legitimate superstar. His growth this season has been phenomenal. From being a star from Boston, he is turning into a name worthy of carrying the Celtics franchise.

It seems that Tatum took last season’s Finals loss especially hard. The humiliating loss to Stephen Curry-led Warriors must have stung badly because the 6ft forward is now playing like a man possessed.

In fact, his dominance and ruthlessness towards the opponents may have slightly irked the biggest name in NBA history. In a recent interview with ‘Complex,’ Tatum revealed how Michael Jordan surprisingly avoided texting him after Celtics thrashed the Hornets in January.

Jayson Tatum may have annoyed Michael Jordan with his dominance

Tatum claimed that Michael Jordan usually texts him before and after big games. However, the Bulls legend did not text him at all after Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points on the Hornets.

In his interview with Complex, Tatum confessed:

“He’ll text me every once in a while when I have a big game, but he didn’t text me after that one.“

After being asked if he thought Michael intentionally avoided texting him, the Celtics star said:

“Maybe so. I know he watches all the Hornets games, so he saw. Even when does reach out and text me after a good game, that’s still pretty surreal. Even when I see his name come across my phone, it still doesn’t seem real. “

Jayson Tatum says Michael Jordan didn’t text him after he scored 51 vs. the Charlotte Hornets: https://t.co/MGOsuHse5x — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 1, 2023

Considering Jordan’s past and his unhinged competitiveness, it wouldn’t be surprising if MJ was avoiding Tatum intentionally. After all, the 24-year-old MVP contender has destroyed the Hornets this season.

For Michael, who is the owner of the team, such losses must cut deep. That being said, regardless of whether MJ’s team lost or one, there is no denying the impact Tatum had on those games. Because of the Duke Alumni’s scoring, Celtics have beaten Charlotte in all three contests. And honestly, he shows no signs of slowing down yet.

Tatum is making a solid case for MVP

Tatum is having a dreamy season. This is the kind of season that is far too rare to be taken lightly. Being this close to the MVP award should strengthen his desire to be the best player in the league.

However, whatever the reason by the end of the season, there is no denying what an asset Tatum has become to the Celtics. He is valuable, he is young, and he is still trying to reach his peak. This is going to be an impressive stretch of road ahead for Tatum and his career.

