Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Mavericks Release Injury Update for 6ft 2” Guard

After going 3-3 in their recent-most 6-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks suffered a huge loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Playing without Luka Doncic for the second half, despite Kyrie Irving recording 27 points, the Texas-based franchise suffered a 106-113 loss.

The very next game on the road, with the All-Star backcourt pairing out with injuries, a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies managed to hand Jason Kidd’s boys their second straight loss.

After a 0-2 road trip, the Mavs fly back home for their only game at the American Airlines Center before going on a 3-game Western Conference road trip.

With Dallas falling down to the 8th spot in the conference, it is extremely important that Kai suits up tonight.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Grizzlies?

Due to soreness in his right foot, the 6-foot-2 guard missed out on the previous Mavs’ contest.

For tonight’s matchup against the Grizzlies, the team has listed Kyrie Irving as “questionable”.

Joining the 2016 NBA champ on the team’s injury report is Doncic, who will miss his 2nd straight game.

Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Taylor Jenkins will have Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia, Ja Morant, and Vince Williams Jr. missing the clash.

.@memgrizz status report, March 13 at @dallasmavs: OUT

Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain

Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear

Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness

Ja Morant – Not With Team

Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 12, 2023

With both teams missing out on the services of their star players, the contest should be exciting.

Kai’s stats since joining the Mavericks

The Mavericks are far away from being the powerhouses that we expected them to be when Kyrie was acquired.

Even though Irving has recorded 27.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in the 11 games since joining the Mavs, the team hasn’t been winning many games.

5-8 since the addition of the 8-time All-Star in the team’s roster, the Mavericks now only have a 3-game cushion from the 13th seed Portland Trail Blazers.

