Advait Jajodia
|Published 01/02/2023

“LeBron James, that is the Mecca of Basketball!”: Skip Bayless Attacks Lakers star for Slow Start vs Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Jan 31, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After a split record in their recent 2-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers travelled to the East to begin a 5-game road trip. After having suffered losses against the Celtics and the Nets, LeBron James and co. were in desperate search of a win.

Playing against the New York Knicks in front of a 19,800+ crowd at the Madison Square Garden, Darvin Ham’s boys put up an incredible performance. An action-packed thriller that witnessed 14 lead changes and 14 ties, ended with the Purple & Gold grabbing a 129-123 win in overtime.

While Jalen Brunson had a great 37-point outing, it was LA’s All-Star duo of LBJ and Anthony Davis who put on an incredible show. While AD recorded 27 points and 9 rebounds in his 3rd game back from injury, the King erupted for a 28-point, 10-rebound, and 11-assist triple-double.

Skip Bayless criticizes LeBron James for a “quiet triple-double”

Playing just shy of 43 minutes, Bron managed to record his first triple-double of the 2022-2023 season. The 4-time MVP was even efficient on his way to stuff the stat sheet. Apart from shooting the ball at 44% from the field, the 19-time All-Star recorded a game-high box plus-minus of +22.

Despite putting on a sensational production, Skip Bayless decided to attack the Lakers’ superstar.

In the recent episode of “UNDISPUTED”, the 71-year-old stated how James had a “quiet start”. While highlighting LeBron’s 9-point first half, Bayless went on to discredit the 6-foot-9 forward’s entire outing.

LeBron is 89 points away from achieving a historic feat

While LAL has been having a turbulent campaign, Lakers Nation has diverted all their attention to LeBron James.

After a 28-point scoring outburst against the Knicks, the 38-year-old is merely 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

If the 4-time Finals MVP manages to stay healthy for the next 4 games and averages 22.3+ points in each of those clashes, he will be crowned as the NBA’s new scoring leader at the Crypto.com Arena either on 7th February or 9th February.

