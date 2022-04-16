“YOU’VE GOT TO FREAKIN’ FIGHT!”: Pelicans head coach Willie Green delivers emotional pep talk to help New Orleans stage comeback win over Clippers in the 2022 NBA play-in game

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green motivates squad with a heartfelt message to help them to stage a 31-14 run in the 4th quarter and rally to a 105-101 victory against the LA Clippers.

The New Orleans Pelicans have finally made the NBA playoffs once again. It’s their first postseason appearance since the Anthony Davis trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they have advanced through the play-in tournament as the 8th seed and will be taking on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

In the recent ‘win or go home’ game against the LA Clippers, they edged a 105-101 victory over Reggie Jackson and Co.

Final: Pelicans 105, Clippers 101 Ingram 30 pts, 6 rebs & 6 assts

McCollum 19 pts

Nance 14 pts & 16 rebs Pels fight back from a 13-point 2nd half deficit to punch their tickets to the playoffs. What an incredible win for Willie Green and his squad. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) April 16, 2022

That being said, they had to earn the spot the hard way. With them down by 10 points going into the final quarter, a win seemed unlikely. However, Pelicans head coach Willie Green made sure they weren’t about to go down without a fight.

With the world watching, and every camera pointed at Green in the timeout right before the start of the 4th quarter, he delivered one of the best and most emotional pep talks ever heard.

Willie Green motivates team with an emotional pep talk heading into the fourth quarter.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, the score was 84-74 in favour of the La Clippers. Moreover, with their star guard CJ McCollum dealing with a stomach bug, it all seemed doom and gloom for the Pelicans. However, head coach Willie Green was determined to make sure they made the playoffs. In an effort to rally the squad, he gives the team one of the most heartfelt pep talks ever seen. He goes on to say –

“We took their best punch. It’s a 10-point game going into the fourth quarter. Get your freakin’ heads up. This is what we live for. This is what we worked hard for. Okay? We ain’t giving it up. We are not freakin’ giving this up. You’ve got to freakin’ fight! You gotta fight!”

“Keep God first in everything you do,” – Willie Green on the comeback win pic.twitter.com/Z7mBKGSfLv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 16, 2022

And Oh Boy! The Pelicans responded to the cries in fine fashion. Led by their all-star Brandon Ingram, who had 8 points in the 4th and 30 on the night, the Pelicans closed the game out on a 31-14 run to shock the Clippers and the rest of the world, winning by a final score of 105-101.

The Pelicans enter the contest against the Phoenix Suns as clear underdogs and will most likely bow out of the first round itself. However, this determination and the never-say-die attitude shown by them today will certainly help them in the foreseeable future.

