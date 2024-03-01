Despite Nikola Jokic’s Brilliance, Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Western Conference Opponent as MVP

The reigning NBA champions are currently in the third spot of the Western Conference with a 40-19 record. The Denver Nuggets are currently on a four-game winning streak, looking to keep it going as they have some of the best teams in the league as their next opponents on their schedule. And while Nikola Jokic has been doing what he does best, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal feels another Western Conference contender may deserve the MVP.

A post originally shared by ClutchPoints made a case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as this year’s MVP. The post was then uploaded by another Instagram user who backed up those claims with the type of season Shai has been having.

The Instagram user pointed out how other teams have two or more All-Stars on their roster which has led to their success this season. However, Shai has no player at an All-Star level caliber yet on the Oklahoma City Thunder squad.

Shaquille O’Neal went on to endorse the idea of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a legitimate candidate for this year’s MVP award as he shared that user’s post on his official Instagram Stories. Shaq did not caption it but having shared a video saying Shai for MVP, says it all.

In the past few years, Shaquille O’Neal has been an advocate of Nikola Jokic being the league’s MVP for not just putting up the type of numbers he has been putting up but also the success the team has had due to his performances.

However, the same case can now be made for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as well. Shai has been leading his team in points, assists, and steals per game. He is also the leader in total points scored this season, total steals, total number of 30-point games or more, and also the leader in the plus/minus stat.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also second in leading the entire league in scoring and leading the league in steals as well. Moreover, the Thunder have a better team record than the Nuggets, who are a spot below them in the West.

So, the case of Shai for MVP is certainly strong this year.

Shaquille O’Neal goes with Shai over Joker

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on another level this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 6’6 shooting guard has been averaging 31.2 PPG, 6.5 APG, 5.6 RPG, and 2.1 SPG so far this season, all on 65% true shooting percentage.

Nikola Jokic on the other hand is putting up 25.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 9.3 APG on a true shooting percentage of 65.1%. Yet Jokic is still the leading man on the ladder for this year’s MVP award.

While Jokic may be at number one, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is right there behind him. These two are followed by the Greek Freak, Luka Magic, and Jayson Tatum at the fifth spot for the MVP.

Even former three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas made a case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for this year’s MVP award based on how he has been able to lead a young team as opposed to a team of veterans instead.

“This is the MVP, Shai is the MVP this year. There’s not a veteran on that team that has any experience of winning. This is him, pushing his 22, 23, 24-year old team. He has them in a position to be the number one, two, three seed.”

Both Shaquille O’Neal and Gilbert Arenas seem to be on board with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning the MVP this year. Do you think he’ll take home those honors by the end of the season?