Despite Owning $15,000,000 Golf Course, Michael Jordan Gets His Game Undermined By Samuel L Jackson in Candid ‘Tiger Woods Confession’

Michael Jordan is known for many things apart from his time in the NBA. In particular, his love for golf has been highly publicized. In fact, he even owns his own golf course, valued at $15,000,000. However, in spite of his obvious obsession with the sport, actor Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t think much of his skills. Appearing in a video for Complex, Jackson compared what it was like playing with Jordan to playing with Tiger Woods.

His Airness was a highly competitive individual. And, that showed both on the basketball court and on the golf course. He was so confident in himself, that he often bet hundreds and thousands of dollars on games. That is why Jackson’s comments are so surprising. Given how much money Jordan spent, one would naturally assume he was a great player.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson indicated that Michael Jordan is not that good at golf

Golfing is one thing Michael Jordan loves to do. It combines two of his favorite things, competitiveness, and gambling. The perfect combination. In fact, MJ is so obsessed with golf, he even bought his own golf course, one worth $15,000,000.

The course called Grove 23 is located in Florida. It features a clubhouse, which gives golfers a lovely view of the entire course which once used to be a citrus grove. But, despite owning such a big course, Jordan isn’t really that impressive a golfer. Or, at least that is what Hollywood superstar Samuel L. Jackson implied in a recent video.

Appearing in the most recent episode of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, Jackson discussed his love for golf. Much like His Airness, the Pulp Fiction actor loves golf, and has even a few rounds with Jordan, Charles Barkley, and even golfing great Tiger Woods. And, when asked to compare MJ and Tiger, Jackson implied that the former was more at his level, whereas the latter is someone to marvel at.

“Well, playing with Mike is like playing with me. I’m playing with somebody who is on my level, in a certain way. But, playing with Tiger, you’re just kind of like in awe!”

There’s no denying that Jordan himself would have a lot to say about this. But, if you were to ask Tiger, he would actually tell you that there are quite a few similarities between him and the GOAT.

Tiger Woods believes that he and MJ have a lot in common

Samuel L. Jackson may be right, Tiger Woods probably far surpasses Michael Jordan when it comes to golfing skills. However, Woods himself would tell you that he does share a few things in common with His Airness.

In an interview with Golf Digest back in 2020, Tiger spoke about watching Jordan perform in the Eastern Conference Finals. And, after the game, he got the chance to hang out with MJ for a few days. It was at this time, that he began to relate to the six-time NBA Champion’s mindset and intensity on the court.

“They were playing the Knicks in the ECF. I went up there and hung out with him for a few days. It was neat to be a part of the mindset…I can relate to that. I can relate to the intensity.”

Whether there are any similarities between them, we may never know. However, it is safe to say that both Woods and Jordan are two legends in the world of sports.