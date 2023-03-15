Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Lakers Release Injury Update for 6ft 10” Forward

Mar 14, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing better basketball without LeBron James on the squad than with him. Since the King went down with an injury on the 26th of February, Anthony Davis has stepped up big time.

In the 7 games without the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s services, the Brow has managed to record 27.8 points, 13 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks.

After clinching a huge 123-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the LA-based franchise now travels to Texas to play against the Houston Rockets.

Even though Jalen Green and co. are the worst team in the conference, Davis’ presence will be of huge help to assure a win for LAL and go one step closer to clinching a playoff berth.

However, is Anthony going to suit up tonight?

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Houston Rockets?

The former Kentucky Wildcat had a huge night against the Pels. Playing merely 33 minutes, the 6-foot-10 forward lodged a dominant 35-point, 17-rebound double-double on a 61.1/50/92.3 shooting split.

Anthony Davis. Dominant. 😤 35 points

17 rebounds

📲 https://t.co/EfGWQh0QrC pic.twitter.com/mSIi6Jlwg7 — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2023

For tonight’s clash against the Rockets, Anthony Davis is not going to suit up.

After the LAL-NOLA contest got over, head coach Darvin Ham revealed that AD would be rested for the second night of the back-to-back.

Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis – 35P, 17R in the win – won’t play tomorrow night on the 2nd night of a B2B. That’s still the plan with the medical staff to hold him out of B2B’s that was put in place prior to his return to play from the stress reaction in his foot. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 15, 2023

Despite LeBron and AD not suiting up tonight, the Lakers shouldn’t have a hard time in grabbing a victory.

