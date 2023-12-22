Despite Witnessing LeBron James’ ‘Scoring King’ Shot, Austin Reaves Picks Anthony Edwards for ‘Best Shot He’s Witnessed in Person’

Anthony Edwards has proved on many occasions this season that he can turn out to be a top 5 player in the league in the next few years. Since playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, Edwards has seemed unstoppable, something that has been acknowledged by his teammates and peers in the league, including the Lakers star Austin Reaves, who recently made a surprising revelation.

During an appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and The Three podcast, Reaves recounted the moment when he realized Ant was truly an exceptional player, during Team USA’s exhibition match against Germany in Abu Dhabi. Anthony Edwards erupted for 34 points in the game, overwhelming the German defense and helping Team USA come back from a 55-71 deficit to grab a 99-91 win.

Ant’s baseline fadeaway jumper against the German defense reminded Reaves of Kobe Bryant, which he vividly expressed on JJ Redick’s podcast. “I don’t know if I knew he [Anthony Edwards] was that good. The Germany game in Abu Dhabi, when he just took over the second half. I remember he made a baseline fade, like a double pump,” AR15 said.

“I was on the right wing. I don’t know what everybody else was thinking at the time but it was a close game. I was just like, everything went slow motion, that might be one of the best shots I’ve ever seen in person,” he added.

Despite witnessing LeBron James break the scoring record in the NBA with a fadeaway jumper last season, it is quite surprising that Austin Reaves would rather count Edwards’ shot against Germany as the ‘best shot he has ever witnessed in person.’

Reaves also mentioned how Anthony Edwards wants to someday ‘cook’ LeBron James in a 1v1 matchup. However, the Timberwolves star had expressed regret that the Lakers always double-team him, which spoils his plan to target LeBron.

Nevertheless, many have already started touting Anthony Edwards to be the next face of the league, just like LeBron James has been for over 21 seasons. However, given how several players are blossoming simultaneously in the NBA, Ant might want to keep up with his red-hot form to cement his place as a legitimate superstar in the league.

LeBron James became a fan of Anthony Edwards’ play during the World Cup

While Ant-Man might want to cook LeBron James, the 4x NBA champion and Lakers superstar ranks the young star highly in his books. Edwards’ performance during the World Cup drew him much attention, even from LeBron James, who posted an endearing tweet appreciating the Minnesota star’s fast-break plays. In his tweet, James wrote, ” Man cooking!! That boy”

However, despite this love from arguably the best player in the league, Anthony Edwards still wants to challenge LeBron James and ‘cook’ him one-on-one. Though the Lakers double-teaming him always ruins this opportunity, Ant said it would be a ‘fun day’ if James guarded him one-on-one for a game.