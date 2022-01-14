“Detroit didn’t want Bol Bol because he’s too skinny???”: NBA Twitter baffled as Pistons void deal with Denver Nuggets for the 7-footer following failed physical with the team

Former Oregon Ducks big man Bol Bol was all set to team up with Cade Cunningham and develop along with the Pistons’ young core.

Bol Bol was recently traded to the Pistons for chump change. To be exact, the 22-year-old was shipped off by the Nuggets for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick. At the time, it seemed like a good move for Detroit, who get a big man with untapped potential for next to nothing.

Standing at 7’2, Bol Bol has shown glimpses of his potential in his limited minutes with the Nuggets. The 22-year-old brings a surprising open-court passing ability and a respectable three-point range. Moreover, his potential defensive versatility gives him an infinitely high ceiling.

Meanwhile, for the 7-foot unicorn, it was just what he needed. He would have had the opportunity to get more playing time and develop into a really good role player in the NBA, along with young core with the Pistons. However, fate had other plans.

NBA Twitter puzzled as Bol Bol is sent back to Nuggets as Pistons deal falls through.

When Bol Bol was traded to the Pistons, many were excited to see his true potential. However, out of the blue, it was reported that the deal was voided as the 7-footer failed his physical with the team. As a result, he is returning to the Nuggets, which will be very awkward for both parties.

Denver’s Bol Bol trade with Detroit has been voided, sources tell ESPN. The Pistons didn’t pass Bol on his physical with team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2022

It’s still unclear as to why he failed the physical test. While he did have injuries on his foot during his tenure with the Oregon Ducks in college, the big man has been relatively healthy since entering the league.

Fans took to social media to express their shock at the news. Check out a few reactions here:

I dont understand, they didnt want him because hes too skinny? — Pajita 🌹 (@Pajita06) January 13, 2022

That’s some bolshit — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 13, 2022

So he either has a hidden injury, or they have found out some kind of defect that Nuggets doctors missed (i.e. lungs, heart, blood…) — Filip Toncinic (@ftoncinic) January 13, 2022

Couldn’t be the Nuggets doctor. They would already know. Maybe his BMI is just too low for his height, which is why the Nuggets refused to play him. Get him in the weight room with Giannis. — 2dukes (@2dukes2) January 13, 2022

So what happens now? McGruder has already practiced with the Nuggets. Also, why did Detroit take 3 days to get the physical? — Dopee (@dopee1313) January 13, 2022

