Basketball

“Detroit didn’t want Bol Bol because he’s too skinny???”: NBA Twitter baffled as Pistons void deal with Denver Nuggets for the 7-footer following failed physical with the team

“Detroit didn’t want Bol Bol because he’s too skinny???”: NBA Twitter baffled as Pistons void deal with Denver Nuggets for the 7-footer after failed physical with the team
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook looks broken": Kendrick Perkins reflects on the former MVP's recent interviews and statements
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Detroit didn’t want Bol Bol because he’s too skinny???”: NBA Twitter baffled as Pistons void deal with Denver Nuggets for the 7-footer after failed physical with the team
“Detroit didn’t want Bol Bol because he’s too skinny???”: NBA Twitter baffled as Pistons void deal with Denver Nuggets for the 7-footer following failed physical with the team

Former Oregon Ducks big man Bol Bol was all set to team up with Cade…