Basketball

“RJ Barrett eclipses Kristaps Porzingis as the youngest player in Knicks history to have back-to-back 30-point games!”: The former Duke guard inscribes his name into the record books of the New York franchise with monster game in win over Dallas Mavericks

“RJ Barrett eclipses Kristaps Porzingis as the youngest player in Knicks history to have back-to-back 30-point games!”
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"We're trying to learn everything we can": Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his thoughts on the Next Gen cars following two days of pre-season testing in Daytona
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“RJ Barrett eclipses Kristaps Porzingis as the youngest player in Knicks history to have back-to-back 30-point games!”
“RJ Barrett eclipses Kristaps Porzingis as the youngest player in Knicks history to have back-to-back 30-point games!”: The former Duke guard inscribes his name into the record books of the New York franchise with monster game in win over Dallas Mavericks

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett has really turned up the heat over the last…