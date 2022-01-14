“RJ Barrett eclipses Kristaps Porzingis as the youngest player in Knicks history to have back-to-back 30-point games!”: The former Duke guard inscribes his name into the record books of the New York franchise with monster game in win over Dallas Mavericks

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett has really turned up the heat over the last week or so, playing at an All-Star level.

The New York Knicks had an impressive start to the season, but it went downhill for the franchise real quick. It got so bad that it led to Kemba Walker being cut from the rotation. Fortunately, they have seemed to turn things around, winning 4 out of the last 5 games, thanks to youngster RJ Barrett.

When talking about the 2019 draft class, the names that come into mind are usually Ja Morant and Zion Williamson. However, RJ Barrett, who was the 3rd pick in the draft, is slowly turning himself into one of the best young players in the league with his recent displays.

RJ BARRETT REVERSE SLAM 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2gMp8ntkt9 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) January 13, 2022

RJ Barrett etches his name into the history books of the New York Knicks.

Recently, RJ Barrett has taken the next step on the offensive side of the ball, having back-to-back 30-point performances. As a result of this, he entered Knicks’ record books as the youngest player to have consecutive 30-point games, moving ahead of Kristaps Porzingis.

RJ Barrett is the youngest player in franchise history to record consecutive games with at least 30 points. Kristaps Porzingis had held the record. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 13, 2022

RJ Barrett first career back-to-back 30-point games: 31 PTS, 4 AST, 3 3PT, 60 FG%

32 PTS, 7 REB, 4 3PT, 59 FG% pic.twitter.com/b1SayQFPvP — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 13, 2022

The Canadian has really stepped up in the last 5 games for the Knicks. Over that period, he is averaging 25.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. In fact, in 3 out of the last 5 outings, the 20-year-old has ended the night with more than 30 points.

Moreover, it is not like he is putting up empty stats. In fact, when RJ has scored 30+ points in a game, the Knicks are 5-0 in the season.

Tonight was the fifth time this season, and sixth time in his career, that RJ Barrett scored 30+ points in a game. Knicks are 6-0 when Barrett scores 30. Barrett’s six 30-point games before before turning 22 is a franchise record. In fact, no Knick had more than half as many. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 13, 2022

Moreover, the 21-year-old has made a jump on both ends of the floor. Just earlier this season, he was locking up C’s wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Through 3 games, players defended by RJ Barrett are shooting 26.9%(14-52) from the field *Jayson Tatum: 3-16*

*Jaylen Brown: 2-7* “I want to be First Team All-Defense.”🔒🔥 pic.twitter.com/fH1gJU95SJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 26, 2021

Barring injury, there’s no reason why RJ Barrett can’t be an All-Star for the foreseeable future. Knicks fans will certainly hope that’s the case.

With the Knicks bringing in Cam Reddish from the Hawks, expect him and RJ Barrett to recreate some of the magic from their time together at Duke University. The duo, along with Julius Randle, will hope to guide the Knicks to back-to-back playoff appearances.