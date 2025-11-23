“Devil in the Flesh”: Jason Whitlock is a Despicable Human Being, Says Stephen A. Smith

Whether it’s sports or not, Stephen A. Smith won’t hesitate to let his voice be heard. He went after Bronny James with such enthusiasm that LeBron James had to curb it on national television. Regardless, Smith swears by his professionalism. The only person he, would, however, unleash his full wrath on is Jason Whitlock, who has seemingly found his way in Smith’s crosshairs once again.

A lot has happened since Whitlock once worked as a member of ESPN. Smith and Whitlock were able to keep things cordial during his two separate stints with the company until his eventual exit in 2015. That form of respect has since been thrown out the window. This has been the case for the past couple of years, with Whitlock causing a recent flare-up.

Whitlock recently appeared in an interview with Sage Steele, proceeding to unleash a few controversial statements, none of which would have warranted a statement from Smith. But as it happens, he decided to attack the First Take star’s credibility.

“[Stephen A. Smith] is unathentic,” Whitlock said. “There’s a reason Stephen A. pretty much won’t leave ESPN unless they push him out, is because he has no audience without ESPN.”

Smith has claimed to be able to tolerate negativity, despite frequent evidence to the contrary. This time, however, he didn’t even pretend to not care.

“This is the devil in the flesh,” Smith said on Straight Shooter with Stephen A. “I’m talking right now to the people who work with him. Y’all are next… he turns on everybody. He will lie, he will deceive, he will do everything. Satan is his father.”

This was just the beginning. He next spoke about the former Fox Sports star’s hypocritical faith.

“He brings up God a lot. Tell me what’s God-like about what he does. He talks smack about people, he ventures into the personal, he swears up and down he knows stuff he can’t possibly know. He does all of these things. And he hides behind a cloth of truth is what he’s trying to swear that it is. But never telling the truth about himself,” Smith proclaimed.

The ball is now in Whitlock’s court. He can choose to send shots back in Smith’s way or leave things as it is. Whatever he decides, historical evidence suggests Smith will probably outlive god trying to have the last word.