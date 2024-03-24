Devin Booker Acknowledges Kevin Durant Dunked On Him During The Suns Win Over Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs

Mar 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) look on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns won their third consecutive game following the recent 131-106 away triumph against the San Antonio Spurs. In the process of defeating the Victor Wembanyama-led franchise, the Arizona organization gave rise to an unexpected scenario. The Suns’ Kevin Durant seemingly dunked on his teammate Devin Booker during the game as the latter even acknowledged the moment.

Advertisement

The situation circled a third-quarter sequence after Jusuf Nurkic secured an offensive rebound. With 11 seconds left on the shot clock, the Bosnian threw a lob as both Booker and Durant attempted to score from the pass. Being unaware of each other’s presence, they seemingly ended up contesting each other near the rim, before KD unintentionally, yet hilariously, dunked on the Suns’ guard.

Advertisement

This move excited the on-court stars as Bradley Beal immediately began teasing Booker. Soon after the dunk, he performed an ‘on your head’ gesture while pointing toward the 27-year-old, comedically signaling to his teammate that he had just been brutally dunked on,

After the conclusion of the clash, Booker expressed his stance via Instagram story. He uploaded a snapshot of the dunk to mockingly admit the moment as fans took notice.

Amidst the momentary humiliation, Booker had much to look forward to after the game. His 32 points, 7 assists, and 9 rebounds (per ESPN) against the Spurs proved to be vital in ensuring the victory. On top of it, the franchise remains on track for a direct postseason qualification with a 42-29 run. So, D-Book refused to let the moment get to his head as the aim stayed fixated on the bigger goal.

Advertisement

It also further deepened the friendship between Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

During the recent All-Star break, Booker had candidly highlighted KD’s influence on his career. Shedding light on their on and off-court bonding, the 4x All-Star admitted to considering the 2x champion as a role model. Following that, he mentioned how Durant’s drive for success also often helped push his boundaries.

“Just motivating each other. Challenging each other. He gives me the ultimate confidence to do what I gotta do and no matter win, lose, or draw, I feel like I got somebody behind me that wants me to succeed,” he declared.

This added further context to why Booker sportingly acknowledged the recent forgettable instance. After all, the camaraderie between them has far exceeded the potential impact of these moments on their career. Hence, the Suns fans stay hopeful of their chances in this campaign as the talismanic figures put the team ahead of themselves.