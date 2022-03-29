“Devin Booker gonna win 60+games averaging 26-6 and won’t even get consideration”: Shaquille O’Neal is disgruntled about Suns guard’s short shrift for MVP, points to Steve Nash’s 05′ win

Shaquille O’Neal brings up Steve Nash’s 2004-05 MVP award again, believes Devin Booker is having a much better season but is getting overlooked like Shaq himself.

Shaquille O’Neal somehow manages to make his point across the board, one way or another. Leaving great achievements and the debate around it for fans is not Shaq’s cup of tea. He could never let things fly when it comes down to his own legacy.

He’d always debate and most probably win any argument he indulges in, either fairly or by his dominating voice and personality. And one of his favorite subjects is Steve Nash’s 2004-05 MVP.

O’Neal believes the former Suns’ guard stole the yearly honor from him that year and has even hilariously addressed it to Nash’s face when he became Nets’ head coach a couple of years ago. “Can you show me one of the MVP trophies you stole from me?” asked Shaq, to which Nash responded with, “You can’t make a free throw down the stretch.”

And now The Diesel advocates the case of a Suns guard who does not go by the name Steve Nash, but obviously, he cited the case of Steve.

Shaquille O’Neal makes case for Devin Booker winning the MVP this season citing Nash’s 05’ MVP

Shaq averaged 22.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in 2004-05 while being a massive force on the defense. Steve Nash, on the other hand, posted 15.5 points and 11.5 assists per game while contributing almost nothing defensively. Both of them led their teams to each conference’s top seed.

Similar to how he got robbed of the award, the 3-time Finals MVP believes the Suns’ current guard Devin Booker is also going through the same having a much better season than what Steve had with the Suns.

Shaq: “Steve Nash won MVP winning 60+ games averaging 16 and 11. Book gonna win 60+ averaging 26 and 6 and won’t even get consideration.” (via @FadeawayWorld)https://t.co/UJdthMMnWH — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 28, 2022

There can be slight to no argument to that as Book who is generally overlooked for his defensive capabilities has shone tremendously this season on that end. He is the highest-rated defensive 2-guard in the league.

All things considered, if not an undisputed front-runner, D-Book should at least have been in the top-5 throughout the season, having led the Suns to be the best team in the West for so long.

