“Devin Booker had an altercation with The Raptor and has been averaging 32 points since”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Suns have gone 10-0 since the infamous incident at Scotiabank Arena

Ever since Devin Booker had the beef with the Toronto Raptors’ mascot, he has been averaging 32 points as the Suns extended their winning streak.

On 11th January 2022, Devin Booker blew up on social media for an altercation he had with the Toronto Raptors’ mascot. Ever since that clash, the Suns have gone 10-0. And in this period, D-Book has been on a tear.

Apart from leading Phoenix to their 2nd 11-game winning streak, Devin has been averaging a staggering 32 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on an efficient 47/32/83 shooting split. During this 2-week span, Booker recorded 4 30-point games and recorded 2 40-point games, surpassing Amar’e Stoudemire for the #1 (16 games) spot for the most 40-point games in Suns history.

Devin Booker now averaging 32.0 points per in 10 games since @the_raptor. 10-0. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 2, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Devin Booker records yet another 30-point game since the altercation with The Raptor

As soon as the Suns recorded their 10th straight win since Booker’s little incident with the Raptors’ mascot, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

best SG in the league — rising suns (@RisingSunsNBA) January 31, 2022

how is he not an MVP candidate what am i missing here — Julius (@TerryTheCrew) February 2, 2022

he rlly recovered from his fear

mad respect https://t.co/CCv0Pr4NBo — 🐀🧀 (@torontofam6) February 1, 2022

WET LIKE IM BOOK https://t.co/tFFHX1fwv8 — dor nas pernas (@thebunnytin) February 2, 2022

Surely, Booker and CP3 will be making the All-Star team as a reserve this season. Behind their All-Star duo, the Suns have the best record in the league. With an NBA Finals experience under their belt, Monty Williams’ boys could actually end up winning it all this season.