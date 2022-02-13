“Devin Booker has a TS% of 78% in the clutch and ESPN keeps talking about the 9th seeded Lakers”: JJ Redick calls out the media for fixating on LeBron James and co struggling

JJ Redick agrees with the fact that ESPN is talking way too much about the struggling Lakers rather than guys like Devin Booker and the Suns.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have been steamrolling through their competition this ‘22 NBA season. Thought to have been a ‘one-hit wonder’ last year, the defending Western Conference champions are still very much so the favorite to return to the NBA Finals this season as well.

The Suns are 3rd in offensive rating this season 114 and 4th in defensive rating at 106.1. with nearly a 8 point differential between the two, it’s safe to say that the Suns know what they’re doing on both ends of the floor. After last night’s win against the Magic, the Suns are 34-0 when leading at the end of the third quarter.

One particular aspect of the Suns’ game, apart from the other 999 positive things that they do out on the court, is their clutch time performance, led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

JJ Redick likes a tweet that bashes the constant talk about the Lakers rather than Devin Booker and the Suns.

JJ Redick has been all in on the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference and the Miami Heat out East. Understandably so as having two teams playing as beautiful of a PnR game as they do will be quite satisfying to watch in an NBA Finals.

A couple days, JJ tweeted out that both Devin Booker and Chris Paul should be talked about way more due to just how incredible they have been in the clutch. Booker has a 17-3 record in crunch-time situations and is shooting has a whopping 78.2% true shooting percentage during this time.

Despite just how incredible the Suns have been playing however, mainstream media platforms like ESPN have brought on analyst who continue to talk about teams that are struggling and complete out of the title contention picture, like the Lakers and Nets.

JJ Redick seems to have had it and liked a tweet that called out this exact same issue. He seems to have become enamored with the Suns as he liked another tweet that talked about Devin Booker being the most clutch player on Team Durant.

Devin Booker has a 78.2% TS% in the clutch this season but you didn’t hear about it because ESPN is busy wondering if the 9 seed Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble for the 34th First Take episode this season — Khiz (@KhizHoops) February 12, 2022