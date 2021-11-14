“I’m a huge Corvette fan, would like to do more in the future”: Devin Booker reveals his immaculate car collection in GQ interview ahead of Corvette Z06 launch

The world found out that Devin Booker was a car aficionado during the 20-21 playoffs.

When Devin Booker rolled up to the Phoenix Suns Arena in a donk to play against the Lakers, the world sat up and took notice. Booker until then was better known for his fashion and the arm candy, but now he had a whole other demographic looking at him.

Scrolling through his Instagram feed, you would find a good mix of vintage and modern. Buicks, Impalas and ‘Vettes, those are his favorites.

Attending the Launch of the new Corvette Z06, the track-focused mid-engined naturally aspirated V8 monster from GM, Devin had time to answer a few questions regarding his love for cars, and specifically GM. As a native of Michigan, and spending some time in Kentucky, D-Book had a tryst with both places GM was affiliated to.

Devin Booker loves the new Corvette – He even plans on taking it on the track

“I actually had a chance to ride in it. I didn’t drive it, but I was in the passenger seat, and just hearing it, and feeling the control of the car” Book glowingly recollects the time he spent with the new car. “I’d like to do a little bit more in the future” he added. The thrill of driving a Corvette is something that is not forgotten easily!

His family also helps curate his car collection – His father and grandfather were collectors themselves. His favorite car in the collection is an Impala from the year he was born, a ’96. His uncle also owned one, which makes it even sweeter.

This man has collections rivaling some of the richest athletes purely based on the way he’s curated his collection. He didn’t just throw money around to buy a collection, he put in the time to research and understand his cars.

Devin loves his cars, and there is definitely no slowing down his growing collection. Car enthusiasts and NBA fans can rejoice seeing a young man keeping the car culture alive.