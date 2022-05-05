“Devin Booker is the most egalitarian NBA star”: NBA Twitter praises Phoenix Suns star for his highly efficient playoff stat line

Devin Booker was and is by far the most underrated player in the NBA today. However, some fans are finally starting to notice his brilliance.

The Phoenix Suns did a stellar job holding onto a talisman, like Devin Booker. The man is an underappreciated beast and deserves his props. He has consistently averaged over 25 points in the five seasons but is yet to be acknowledged by the league.

One fan has now taken the initiative. It has been pointed out, that in last night’s game between the Suns and the Mavs, DBook had 30 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists of 46 touches. This is in comparison to Luka Doncic who had 35 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists.

This essentially proves just how efficient Devin Booker is as an NBA superstar.

Devin Booker had 30/4/4 with only 46 touches in game 2 (less than Jae Crowder). This is one of the best examples of who he’s become. For reference Luka had 35/5/7 with 92 touches, twice as many. Booker is the most egalitarian NBA star. — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) May 5, 2022

This tweet has garnered both fans and critics alike. Many have pointed out that the comparison is misleading, as Booker is an off-ball player, while Doncic is a primary ball-handler. Nevertheless, Devin’s ability cannot be denied.

Devin Booker is the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP award

Basketball is a sport where anything can happen. While nothing is set in stone yet, there can be no stopping betting odds in sports. As things stand, if the Suns were to make the NBA Finals again, the odds are in favor of Devin Booker taking home the MVP award.

According to FDSportsbook, DBook’s NBA Finals MVP odds dropped from +550 to +460. This puts him ahead of Stephen Curry and Chris Paul.

#5 fav bet… Devin Booker’s Finals MVP odds dropped from +550 to +460 on @FDSportsbook … and I still like it. They’re +220 to win the title and the safest bet since the 2019 Warriors to make the Finals. Booker +460 Finals MVP. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 16, 2022

Booker is definitely a strong favorite to win it all if the Suns make it to the finals. Hopefully, he is able to keep up this energy till the end.