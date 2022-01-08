“Did Danny Green get demoted from a Tony Snell to a LiAngelo Ball type game?”: NBA Twitter in splits as 76ers issue stat correction statement, attributing 1 steal to the Sixers guard

Veteran guard Danny Green had a Tony Snell-like stat line against the Orlando Magic. Or so it seemed.

Danny Green had a bizarre game against the Orlando Magic recently. The 34-year-old ended the night with 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 against, 0 steals, 0 blocks, along with 0/2 shooting in 24 minutes of play. The man basically put on his 76ers jersey and went for a jog in an NBA game.

Danny Green got some good cardio in against the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/L12cuE9lol — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 6, 2022

This notable night made the 3x NBA champion part of a very small ‘zero’ club of players who have achieved the same type of feat. Players that include the likes of legendary Tony Snell. However, Green’s embarrassment was quite short-lived.

Just hours later, it was reported that the NBA has corrected the stat line for the night. The league attributed 1 steal to Danny Green’s name.

BREAKING: @sixers PR has informed me the NBA has issued a stat correction for Wednesday night’s game. Danny Green has been awarded a steal for the following play, and his new official box score is: 0 PTS

0 REBS

0 AST

0 BLK

1 STL The historic cardio-only performance is no more. pic.twitter.com/uhrfYbgPrP — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 7, 2022

NBA Twitter was distraught as they robbed him of being part of the Tony Snell club. However, this did allow him to be part of another one. What was it? Read on and find out….

NBA Twitter reacts as Danny Green now part of exclusive ‘1-steal’ club including only LiAngelo Ball.

Danny Green would have been able to go down as one of the few men to play more than 20 minutes and do absolutely nothing on the stat sheet! Now, in the eyes of history, he’s just another bozo that could only muster one steal.

In fact, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball’s brother LiAngelo Ball has done the same. The only difference is that LiAngelo did so off the court. Let me explain, the young star was caught shoplifting a pair of sunglasses while on a trip to China.

LiAngelo Ball says his UCLA teammates started shoplifting first, so he joined in. https://t.co/2ofKXWSSd4 pic.twitter.com/wqlMj7Ledw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 5, 2017

So, now LiAngelo is defined as getting 1 steal on the road while posting zeros across the stat sheet.

NBA Twitter was quick to point the similarity in stat lines between Danny Green and LiAngelo Ball, albeit they were different kinds of ‘steal’. Check out a few reactions here:

Danny Green got himself the elusive LiAngelo https://t.co/btpFtfzuQG — Pedro Power (@MrDro07) January 7, 2022

IS THIS A FIRST? A SNELL TAKEN AWAY — Hurt Celtics Fan (@vwb_15) January 7, 2022

Why didn’t Andrew Drummond get credit for that steal? Danny Green picked up Drummond’s steal. Since when is picking up a loose ball a steal??? — Tony Michael (@TonyMichael) January 7, 2022

