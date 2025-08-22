Having Played 8 Seasons For The Rockets, Yao Ming Names Philadelphia as His Favorite US City

Only a handful of NBA stars have earned an All-Star selection in each season of their career, and Yao Ming is one of those special athletes. The former Houston Rockets star was a dominant force when healthy. Typically, it takes time for foreign players to adjust to the ways of American life, but Yao’s focus was strictly on basketball. Consequently, he didn’t assimilate much with Houston’s way of living.

Advertisement

After nagging foot injuries, Yao Ming had to wrap up his career prematurely in 2011. Once he stepped away from the NBA, he returned to his home nation, China, where the eight-time All-Star currently holds the title of president of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-foot-6 big man oversees the governing of the national growth of basketball in south east Asian country.

His involvement with basketball in China also means that there are restrictions on his freedom to travel to his former home state. In a sit-down meeting with Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, Yao spoke about his feelings toward Houston.

“Back in the day, when I lived in Houston, we just followed a schedule,” Yao said in Kuzma’s vlog. “You don’t have much time to slow down to enjoy the city.”

Now, the five-time All-NBA member has made it a point of emphasis to enjoy the city every time he finds himself in the Lone Star state. “Last month, when I spent two weeks in Houston, I had time to slow down to really take a closer look at the city, and it’s a totally different view,” Yao revealed.

Although Kuzma has only visited Houston as an opposing player, he understands Yao’s sentiment. The 2020 NBA champion played college basketball at the University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City. Now, it isn’t a secret that Salt Lake City isn’t one of the most glamorous cities in America. So naturally Yao isn’t a big fan of Utah. But it wasn’t due to their quiet nightlife. Instead, it had to do with the overall quality of life.

“High altitude,” Yao stated. Kuzma understood exactly what he meant and responded, saying, “Oh, you couldn’t even run.” Despite his grievances with Salt Lake City, Yao still views it as a beautiful destination due to the scenery. His favorite city, however, does come as a bit of a surprise.

“My favorite is Philadelphia,” Yao proclaimed. Kuzma couldn’t believe his ears. He immediately perked up in his chair, asking for an explanation. Yao’s reasoning was as simple as can be. “Cheesesteaks.” The entire room erupted in laughter. Ming added in his answer that he also “likes museums” in the City of Brotherly Love.

Yao’s preferences showcase how simple a man he is, which is a reflection of his NBA career. He didn’t do too much on the court, but worked tirelessly to become amazing in certain areas. It’s great to see the Rockets legend share a side of himself that the public doesn’t get the opportunity to experience.