“Did I Just Ruin the Season?”: Jalen Williams Shares His First Thought After Learning About Wrist Injury

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the basket against IIndiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to win the first championship in the franchise’s admittedly short history after defeating the Indiana Pacers in seven games. But long before OKC won its title, there was a looming concern that they wouldn’t have the firepower to get to the NBA Finals in the first place. When All-Star forward Jalen Williams re-aggravated a nagging wrist injury just days before the postseason began, he was uncertain how much he’d be able to contribute when it mattered most.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the 24-year-old managed to fight through the injury and remain a key contributor during the Thunder’s postseason run. While reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the driving force behind their success, OKC’s emergence as a true title contender wouldn’t have been possible without Williams. His presence and impact were crucial every step of the way.

Williams recently made a video for his YouTube channel explaining the intricacies of his injury, which was touched on during his appearance on Young Man and The Three. The talented forward admitted he wasn’t too concerned until hours passed without any word about his MRI results.

“When something’s good, they tell you really quick. I went four, five hours without hearing back from anybody,” J-Dub explained. “So I was like, I don’t think this is as good as we think it is. And so Donnie finally calls me … the head of our sports med stuff … He was like, ‘[You] tore [the ligament in your wrist].'”

With a first-round matchup on the horizon, Williams instantly feared he might not be able to take the court. Following a first-place finish that ended in a disappointing playoff exit in 2023–24, the Thunder were determined to avoid a repeat after once again topping the Western Conference. If J-Dub had sat out, those fears of another early collapse could have easily come true.

“So immediately, the first thought is like, ‘Well, can I still play or did I just ruin the season?’ And it took … like a day-and-a-half, and we kind of came up with a plan to talk to Dr. Shen, who did my surgery,” Williams continued. “And he’s like, the GOAT at doing this exact surgery. So he was like, ‘You can play through it and get shots … You can’t do anything worse to it.'”

The doctor’s reassurance gave the Santa Clara standout the confidence to push forward. Judging by his steady postseason performances, you’d hardly know Williams was dealing with an injury at all. He averaged an impressive 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during the Thunder’s championship run.

J-Dub praised OKC’s medical staff for not only helping him adjust his shooting form ahead of the playoffs but also for expertly keeping his injury under the radar throughout the title run. The tear had the potential to derail the Thunder’s postseason hopes, but after getting clarity from Dr. Shen, it became a matter of pain management.

From that point on, there was never any doubt; J-Dub was determined to push through and do whatever it took to help his team win a championship. Now, Jalen Williams has a chance to help build an NBA dynasty with the potential to rule the league for years to come.