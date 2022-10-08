Did Jordan Poole Miss Draymond Green’s Wedding, or Was He Not Invited?

Warriors young star Jordan Poole was not present for Draymond Green’s wedding with long-time fiance Hazel Renee

The Golden State Warriors are going through a rough patch right now. The 2022 Champions made their way back home from the NBA Japan Games and were back to training camp, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

At this point, everyone already knows about it, but in case you don’t, Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during practice.

Draymond’s punch on Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/lsvlCUwZcC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2022

While the incident alone was bad enough, TMZ leaking the video yesterday made things worse. Tensions are high in the camp, and while everyone expected the Dubs to sort things out, things seem uncertain now.

Also Read: Over $100,000 for Video Proof of Why Draymond Green Hit Jordan Poole is Similar to Jay Z-Solange Tape

While everyone is engrossed in this drama, many people ponder different questions. One of them specifically, why was Jordan Poole not at Draymond Green’s wedding?

Jordan Poole was absent for Draymond Green and Hazel Renee’s wedding

Earlier in August, Draymond Green tied the knot with his long-time fiance, Hazel Renee. It was a grand celebration, and we saw tons of celebrities. We saw LeBron James, Savannah James, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul, and more.



Roddy Rich and DaBaby performed at the wedding as well.

Draymond had DaBaby and Roddy Ricch perform at his wedding 🔥 (via uccme/IG)pic.twitter.com/Jzr8ELD48Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022

Of course, Draymond’s teammates, including Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, and others were there too.

Bunch of Warriors legends @ Draymond’s wedding 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Vuzyfg6nE — Annoyed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) August 15, 2022

However, there was one person missing from all the celebrations. Jordan Poole. While everyone else was having a blast at the Green’s big day, Poole was spotted in the gym, with photographer JSquared uploading photos of the same.

Also Read: 230 lbs Draymond Green, who was recently spotted fighting Jordan Poole, tried his hand in football but failed miserably

This begs everyone to ask, was Poole left off the guest list, or did he snub Draymond for an appearance at HillTop School in SF?

Warriors guard Jordan Poole paid a visit to the Hilltop!!! For those asking, I haven’t heard whether or not he was at Draymond Green’s wedding, haven’t seen any pics of him there either. #dubnation https://t.co/JDMyCjsMfX — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) August 17, 2022

How are things between Poole and Draymond?

Draymond Green has always viewed Jordan Poole as a feisty young player. The ‘dawg’ in his fellow Michigan player has always impressed Green. However, things have gone too far recently. It was reported that Draymond didn’t attend practice the next day, but instead came and apologized to Poole and the team.

Also Read: Draymond Green once praised Jordan Poole for ‘talking sh*t’ to his teammates in practice

With the video leaking yesterday, things may not go back to normal as smoothly as one would’ve expected. However, considering it’s the Warriors, Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, and Bob Myers would step up and smoothen any situation out before it gets worse.