Did LeBron James Use ‘Steroids’ to Win Championships? NBA Community Finds Potential Evidence of Serious Foul Play By the King

Jan 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on after he was given a technical foul in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has been one of the greatest to ever play basketball since very early in his NBA career, and how couldn’t he be? At 6’9”, the man can do it all, barring no skill whatsoever. It’s no wonder the man is almost unanimously considered to be a top 3 player in the history of the NBA.

Recently of course, rather than the pure insanity of his ability, fans have been a bit more in awe of his longevity in the NBA. The man is now 38 years old, an age when most retire. Yet here the King is, still going strong in year 20.

Given the abnormality of it, some fans decided that there just has to be something going on here.

And let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear the theory they came up with.

Also Read: “LeBron James is Still Better Than Everyone Else!”: Bill Walton Lauds the King With Incredible Compliment Despite Other Great Players

LeBron James may have been using steroids during his time with the Miami Heat

LeBron James right now sure is something. However, most fans of the guy will agree that he was something completely different during his time in Miami.

At the time, if the rest of the league was filled with humans, James was the closest thing on Earth to a god. Every night the man made miracles happen. And if you ever wondered how you’d probably go insane from the lack of logic in his actions.

But, what if there was something there? What if the man wasn’t a god, but just someone who had been granted powers by other substances made by mere mortals?

Take a look at the short YouTube clip below.

‘Juicy’ wouldn’t begin to define this little theory.

However, how true is it really?

How likely is it that LeBron James resorted to Steroids and PEDs?

Once the mind returns from the realm of fantasy, it’s hard to imagine this theory has any merit to it.

It is common knowledge that LeBron James spends millions on his body every year. And of course, that is bound to show some insane results.

Yes, what we’re seeing from the King is beyond unbelievable. However, when god-given talent mixes with effort, there is nothing in the world more formidable.

To call his excellence any less than that would be an insult to LeBron James.

Also Read: “LeBron James and Lakers Are the Most Famous Team in My Country!”: Rui Hachimura Reveals Reason For Excitement to Play for the Purple and Gold