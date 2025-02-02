mobile app bar

“Did You Put Your Work in?”: 11-Year NBA Veteran Outlines the Importance of Practice in Conversation with Dwyane Wade

Satagni Sikder
Published

Dorell Wright with Dwyane Wade (L) and Wade in practice (R)

Former Miami Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and Dorell Wright reunited in an Ace Member’s Only event at Moorpark Country Club in California. The two talked about the importance of practice, sitting in a golf cart during the event.

As part of the Ace Golfing community, Wright hits the greens pretty frequently to test out his swing. On the other hand, Wade is not as regular on the golf course. So the Miami Heat legend asked the former NBA star about the importance of your range time as an amateur. He added that he is terrible at going to the course and starting to play right away without warming up properly.

It’s so important,” Wright replied. “Not even playing a round. Even with practice, I used to always laugh at people like, ‘Hey, I don’t practice, I just play.‘”

However, the 39-year-old soon admitted that he realized early on that doing well in golf is also contingent on getting your reps in like it is in pro basketball.

How did I become a professional athlete? How did I become a knockdown shooter? I got reps on reps on reps. And it’s the same type of mindset out here. I need to put the reps in if I wanna be good,” Wright added.

The 11-year NBA veteran admitted that he always asks himself after failing on the golf course, ‘Did you put the work in?‘ If the answer is no, he knows what to do to get better.

Wade also agreed with the sentiment that you have to work hard to be a good golf player even if you’re not playing the sport professionally. There has to be some sort of commitment to the discipline.

You can’t be mad at yourself for playing bad when you ain’t put no work in,” Wade concluded.

The three-time NBA Champion has been really levelling up his golf game over the years. In 2023, D-Wade was even rewarded for his hard work with his career’s first hole-in-one at Pebble Beach. His passion after bagging the feat really showed how much he cares about the sport and doing good in it.

