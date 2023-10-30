“Yell In Anthony Davis’ Face”: Rendering LeBron James’ Effort Moot, Malik Monk Gave His Perspective On His Clutch OT 3

Oct 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kings contest went down to the wire. The fourth-quarter heroics of LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell allowed the Purple & Gold to trim down the Kings’ 15-point lead and force overtime. Malik Monk took over in the extra period, dropping 11 out of the team’s 17 points. However, his biggest shot came towards the dying minutes of the game, drilling a three-pointer over Anthony Davis.

Malik Monk was ecstatic after defeating his former team. Going up against LeBron James and co., Monk did an incredible job coming off the bench. In merely 24:42 minutes of playing time, the guard lodged 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on an efficient 41.2/44.4/80 shooting split.

In the postgame interview, while conversing with Mark Jones of NBCS, the former Kentucky Wildcat spoke about the final three-pointer he sunk in. Hilariously, the 25-year-old revealed being satisfied as he got to taunt Anthony Davis soon after.

Jones: “What was your thought process on that shot that you made because it was a pivotal one in the final outcome?” Monk: “To hit it and yell at AD’s face. Right in his face.”

Further, Monk found the win sweeter considering he had vital contributions to help the Kings defeat his former team.

“It’s good. Specially AD, man, he talks a lot. Bron, those my vets. They taught me a lot when I was over there but it’s always good to beat them.”

Malik Monk and the Kings overcame the wrath of LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Sacramento Kings knocked down a series of clutch shots during overtime. After Monk’s three-pointer, Kevin Huerter also drilled a huge dagger over Gabe Vincent to seal the game.

LeBron James had a spectacular performance. The man recorded 27 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists. 16 of those points were recorded in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Whereas, LBJ’s counterpart -AD – wasn’t as great in the clutch. The Brow did record a 30-point, 16-rebound double-double with 3 blocks. However, the 6ft 10” forward had an awful outing during the fourth quarter and overtime. He lodged merely 6 points in these two periods.

Barring their loss against the Golden State Warriors, De’Aaron Fox and co. have had a great start to the campaign. From what Mike Brown’s boys have delivered so far, this team is looking lethal enough to upset any major powerhouse in the association.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have lost two of their first three games. As touted by many analysts, Frank Vogel’s boys aren’t as deadly as they seem on paper. However, as the season progresses, the new faces will certainly get more comfortable and their on-court chemistry will only improve. It is way too early to dismiss LeBron and co.’s title chances.