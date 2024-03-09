Kyrie Irving Accepts $100000 Challenge Against Bubba Dub: “1on1 To 100?”

Mar 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to set the play against the Miami Heat during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Things are about to get interesting for fans as they will soon get to see Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving take on comedian Bubba Dub. This is after Bubba Dub decided to call out the eight-time All-Star and NBA champion to a one-on-one matchup between the two. And to make matters more interesting, NBA legend Jason Williams agreed to officiate the matchup between the two.

Advertisement

Bubba Dub recently made an appearance with Jason Williams on the No Media Show. The two talked about various things before Dub went on to challenge Irving in a one-on-one matchup for $100,000 prize money.

For those who may not know him, Bubba Dub is a Texas-based comedian who gained popularity with his skits and stand-up specials on YouTube, gaining traction and fame along the way. While on the show, Dub went on to say, “Yeah, let’s make it happen Kyrie. Me and you 1 on 1 $100,000. We will give the money away to charity… I get the ball first.”

Advertisement

Williams also chimed in and responded with, “I’ll be the ref. Yeah, Kyrie will give you the ball first. I ain’t ask him or nothing like that, but I’m sure he will.”

After Bubba Dub issued this challenge to Uncle Drew, the Mavericks star responded on X [Formerly Twitter], “@bubbadub94…Well let’s make it happen then Ahki. 1on1 to 100? Full court?”

Though Bubba may have challenged Irving, just about everyone believes that the 2012 Rookie of the Year will win this game by a landslide. Moreover, the bar raised by Irving to make the matchup a game to 100 and that too, full court will only make it beyond grueling for Bubba. That said, it is sure to be absolutely incredible content for those watching.

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving ready to take on Bubba Dub

Kyrie Irving is known to be an absolute wizard when it comes to handling a basketball. Regardless of who the player is in front of him, Irving has all the tricks in his bag to beat any defender in a one-on-one setup.

Speaking on the matter, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady once claimed that Kyrie Irving is the best one-on-one player in the NBA. T-Mac named players like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, and Bradley Beal in the conversation as well but chose Irving as the undisputed best of them all.

As for the player, Kyrie Irving is beyond confident in his skills in a one-on-one setup. Following is a video of Irving talking trash to Kobe Bryant during the US Team training camps, challenging him to a 1-on-1 game.

Irving later went on to cross up the entire team on a single play, something that only emphasized on how good of a player he is when he has the ball in his hands.

Now, the matchup between Kyrie Irving and Bubba Dub may end sooner than what Bubba may want to believe. However, it will still be interesting to see how this matchup goes, with many hoping that it will be recorded for the world to see.