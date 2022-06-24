“Didn’t have Richard Jefferson insinuating that he’s Jaden Ivey ’s father on National TV on my bingo card”: Chiney Ogwumike misunderstanding RJ is the highlight of 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Drafts are here, and big men were the top priority for 6/10 teams. Jaden Ivey was the top pick among the four guards in the top 10.

The Orlando Magic selected Paulo Banchero, the power forward from e Duke as the number 1 overall pick. With their #2, Oklahoma City Thunder went for the 7-footer and WCC DPOY Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga.

Houston Rockets went for the 6’11 Auburn power forward Jabari Smith at number 3, and the Sacramento Kings, with their fourth, went for the 6’8 PF from Lowa, Keegan Murray. The projected #5 pick and the first guard to get picked, Jaden Ivey, went to the Detroit Pistons.

While it would have been a relief to be a snub by the Kings rather than starting your career there for the past 20 years or so, it might not be as thrilling to go Pistons over them for the upcoming season.

As tight as Western Conference would be next season, the Kings will have a squad that could put up a good fight to make it to the Play-ins, at the very least, if not the Playoffs. Pistons, meanwhile, might not be that good in the East. In any case, Ivey will probably be the best player out of this draft if it all goes right.

He might not be having the impact Richard Jefferson had on the Brooklyn Nets 21 years ago, but he has the potential to be the face of Detroit in the upcoming years. Why are we talking about Jefferson all of a sudden, you ask? Here’s why.

Chiney Ogwumike thinks Richard Jefferson is Jaden Ivey ‘s father

ESPN brought up Ivey before the draft on Thursday alongside RJ and Chiney Ogwumike. WNBA’s 2x All-Star and Los Angeles Sparks’ forward expressed her joy in seeing Jaden’s development as she played against his mother – Niele Ivey’s coached Notre Dame in NCAA final four.

Meanwhile, Jefferson was outlaying the fact that how incredible it is to see a guy getting drafted into the NBA whose mother started her WNBA career when he started his in the NBA. Still, hilariously in a confusing manner, he said it, Chiney went on to think that Jefferson was implying that Jaden could be his son.

Scripted it might be. But it’s one of the most hilarious things to have happened on the night of Draft at least on ESPN.