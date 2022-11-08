WATCH: Jaden Ivey Rocks the Detroit Shocks Jersey of His Mother, Niele Ivey

The Detroit Pistons are going to be one of the best teams in the league in a few years. You know the writing is on the walls when you see Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey in the backcourt of the Little Caesars Arena.

Already having a strong front court of Siddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons would be set to compete on these four 23 and under start to scratch their full potential.

After picking up Cade at #1 last season, the Pistons found themselves usually lucky in this year’s draft when Jaden was still available at 5th while he was the consensus no.4 pick.

With some changes at the top Ivey is the 4th best rookie 10-12 games into the season. His averages of over 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game have given the trailer of what he can bring to the court.

He wants to keep the Ivey name alive in Detroit years after his mother tried it back in the day.

Jaden Ivey rocked his mom’s Detroit Shocks jersey

On Monday, as the 2-8 Pistons were getting ready to take on the 4-5 OKC Thunder from the West, their future superstar arrived in the building rocking his mother, Niele Ivey’s Detroit Shocks jersey which she wore for just a few months before the NCAA champ’s early retirement from the WNBA back in 2005.

Adorable, isn’t it? Ivey would surely become a crowd favorite in Detroit despite the presence of last year’s top pick playing beside him every night.

It is upon him to reach his full potential and deliver what the Pistons fans have been wanting to see their team do for more than 15 years. The Pistons’ coach is sure of him becoming a great player in the league.

One of the most respected coaches in the league, Dwayne Casey, who was the sole architect behind the development of most players in the Toronto Raptors until 2018, believes Ivey will be a great player once he gets clarity on his potential.

Jaden is here to do what his mother couldn’t – become a superstar

Three games in, when Jaden was averaging 17 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds per game, his HC said this after the Pacers loss when Ivey turned the ball over 5 times.

“He has the ability to get in there, and he does get in there, but now what?” Detroit head coach Dwayne Casey said. “That’s his thing. But I love his game, he’s going to be a great player in our league for a long time. He just has to go through the growing pains of learning. But he’s a great kid, and we’re so happy he’s in our organization.”

Pistons could have won a few more games if not for 54 combined turnovers between Cade (32) and Jaden (22) in ten games thus far.

As of now, they can take all their time to become their best self, and even if they finish at the bottom of the table they get a chance to land Victor Wembanyama too without much criticism for tanking. Win-win for everyone.

