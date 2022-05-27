“Think of Jaden Ivey as an early Russell Westbrook with a jumper”: Scout raves over top NBA Purdue draft prospect as he compares him to a young Russ with a jumpshot

The NBA draft will soon be upon us and many teams have their eye on Jaden Ivey. One scout has even compared him to Russell Westbrook!

The LA Lakers had a season to forget. The men in purple and gold failed to make the postseason due to a number of reasons. One of which was the poor performances of Russell Westbrook.

Brodie averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists a game this season. Not exactly the worst stats, but they are overshadowed by his poor -2.7 +/-. His worst since his rookie season.

Safe to say he is a shadow of his former self. Lest we forget that he is a former regular-season MVP and is still the all-time leader in triple-doubles, with 182 of them!

The @okcthunder took a moment to congratulate Russ ❤ pic.twitter.com/Ra1LkUG8Kg — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2021

There are rumors swirling around regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. Fans will be wondering where he will end up as he enters free agency.

Western Conference scout compares top prospect, Jaden Ivey, to a young Russell Westbrook

Going into the 2022 NBA Draft, a lot of eyes will be on the projected Top-3. Namely, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., and Duke’s Paolo Banchero.

However, after the three young bigs, the attention turns to a young and explosive two-guard: Purdue University’s Jaden Ivey is the favorite to go No.4 on many draft boards.

In fact, one Western Conference scout has claimed that Ivey is very much like a young Russell Westbrook, but with a jumper!

“Think of an early Russell Westbrook with a jumper,” 🤯 – West Scout on Jaden Ivey

(via New York Post) pic.twitter.com/BpCM5hGxlL — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 27, 2022

Being compared to Russ is no joke. The NBA would do well to keep an eye out for Jaden. Hopefully, he lives up to these high expectations.