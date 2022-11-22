DJ Khaled’s $225 Jordan 5 sneaker accused of taking Michael Jordan’s sneaker brand through the mud

DJ Khaled, not to be confused with Khalid or Khaled, is one of the biggest names who has a collaboration with Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan, a stickler about who gets to advertise his shoes, seems to have chosen an oddball to represent his basketball shoes.

For a brand that proudly sports Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Travis Scott and Eminem on their roster, looking at DJ Khaled among those names gives out a strong “Among Us” vibe. The man is neither talented nor athletic in his field; he looks like a deep-fried raviolo stuffed with a meatball. If anyone has seen him dribble a basketball, he should have his courtside privileges taken away.

The multi-award-winning artist, known for yelling off-key “WE THE BEST MUSIC” in every song, has collaborated with JB once more. Khaled was seen wearing one of the colorways in a recent game, showing off his handles –love handles– while air balling his shot. And to top it all off, the best photo of his night showed his shoes resting on a pillow.

A pillow—for his shoes. Khaled, these are shoes, not a Siamese cat that you want to show off like Rachel in FRIENDS. That cat cost three times more than what your shoe resells for, all the way back in 2000.

Why Did Michael Jordan let the musician have his sneaker line?

Michael Jordan, the prime example of athleticism and success, now has DJ Khaled as one of their brand ambassadors. “Suffering from success?” More like suffering from type 2 diabetes. Of all the music artists in all of America, DJ Khaled? Seriously? Did you pick him because of DJ and MJ rhyming, Mike? Is that one of the lyrics of his unreleased music?

Apparently, for some reason, Jordan has a soft spot for the musician because he owns millions of dollars worth of his merchandise. DJ Khaled only has a sneaker line, because he is Jordan’s superfan. Kind of like how Nav Bhatia has a championship ring because he’s Toronto’s Superfan.

We know you want to sell shoes, but him? The man who looks like he would have an asthma attack if he carried a feather up an anthill is the next big thing. And it’s not like his shoes are something of a museum piece too. They look alright, but promoting them like they’re the Grape 5s is blasphemy.

DJ Khaled has his way of succeeding – He knows something ordinary folks don’t

DJ Khaled is successful in getting his senpai’s attention. It’s a cruel irony that a piece of technology designed for the best athletes is being worn by someone who isn’t even the best in his music. How did the guy get himself on Roc Nation’s roster? This man had two black billionaires believe in him!

“We the best” Crimson Bliss must be the name of the leaf that is used in one of the many cigars Jordan smokes. According to StockX figures and trends, this shoe crashed harder than FTX. It now currently sells for 265-300 dollars, which is the cost of shipping and Stockx’s commission. Except for Nike, MJ, and DJ, no one is making money.

We’d like to see someone other than DJ Khaled promote Jordan’s shoes. Bring back Don C or Macklemore; they had much better shoes than this guy. Luxury? Don C. had it down. Fun colors? Look no further than Macklemore. Want to break the Internet? Just announce a collaboration with Eminem again.

Superfans need to stay superfans; reward them with one shoe, maybe two. Look at that: a rhyme without much effort—the motto of Dj Khaled’s music career. Don’t let that simplicity seep through your company, Michael—we need innovation.

