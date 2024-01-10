“DLo Was Scared They Was Gonna Trade”: D’Angelo Russell’s Reaction to Fan Winning $100,000 on Half-Court Shot Has NBA Twitter Trolling

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent home game against the Toronto Raptors produced a memorable instance for a fan. The supporter won $100,000 after making a half-court shot, sparking a reaction from D’Angelo Russell on the court. The viewers noticed the reaction of the Lakers star as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts.

During a timeout of the match, the fan received the opportunity to win the prize money in the game show, Big Shot Jackpot. He made the most out of his opportunity as his shot hit the rim before passing through the net. The crowd cheered upon witnessing the event as the winner of $100,000 celebrated on the court with the presenter.

The replays following the incident sparked the interest of the viewers as it captured the reaction of Russell. D’Lo seemed visibly surprised as he raised his eyebrows immediately while chewing on his mouthguard. The 27-year-old then raised his left hand in the air while holding a basketball on his right, expressing a mixed emotion of joy and shock, as seen in the X post by Bleacher Report.

The reaction became a particular area of interest for the supporters as they united on Twitter. One mentioned, “S**t D Lo was scared they was gonna trade his a** for dude lol,” while dissecting the cause.

Another hinted at how the point guard’s reaction might have been fueled by his inability to make the most out of these situations. “A shot D Lo knows he can never make,” the fan highlighted.

One supporter took it a step further as he drew parallels between the game-winner and the professional basketball player. “Better than DLo,” he declared openly.

The underlying reason behind these collective reactions from the fans might have resulted from the NBA star’s off-form this season. After all, he is currently averaging fewer points (14.7 ppg) than his career average of 17.5 ppg. Alongside that, his recent off-night of shooting 5/14 from the field against the Los Angeles Clippers remains fresh in the mind of the franchise faithful. So, they let their emotions take over as soon as they received the scope for it.

What’s next for D’Angelo Russell?

Since winning the inaugural in-season tournament, the organization went on a 3-10 run. With two consecutive wins in the last two matches, they have improved their form but the question marks remain over their consistency. Thus, the fans await a change as the rest of the conference attempts to edge past them.

Amidst the concerns, multiple trade scenarios have come to the limelight to enhance the output of the squad. Interestingly, Russell is reportedly one of the names on that list as the Lakers look to add new personnel. So, his future with the franchise even during his second stint in the city hangs in the air at the moment.

With the fans uniting against him, the ball is entirely on the player’s court. A run of consistent performances seems to be the only way out for him as the path remains filled with difficulties. All in all, it has given rise to an exciting upcoming few weeks in the City of Angels.