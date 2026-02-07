mobile app bar

Ty Lue Praises Kawhi Leonard’s Strength Through “Tough” Trade Deadline for LA Clippers

Smrutisnat Jena
Published

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue scratches his head after calling a time out as forward Kawhi Leonard (2) walks past in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

The LA Clippers started the 2025-26 NBA season on a rather controversial note. The Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard saga was all anybody could talk about, even during media days. Both Leonard and the Clippers would have liked a strong start to the season to erase that situation from public memory, but that did not happen. At one point, they were reeling at 6-21.

As one can imagine, it was a less-than-ideal situation for the club. Then, Leonard and James Harden locked in for good and won 18 of their next 24 games. They are now the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and if the Clippers continue their current form, they could very well push for a playoff berth.

But things can change quickly in the NBA, especially around the trade deadline. In the span of just days, LA traded Ivica Zubac, who had been with the team just as long as Leonard. The multi-player trade with the Indiana Pacers allowed them to acquire multiple first-round picks, along with Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson.

In a rather surprising move that followed, the team also sent away veteran James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland. And as a result, a Clippers roster that just a couple of years ago featured Paul George, James Harden, Norman Powell, and Russell Westbrook now has only Leonard holding down the fort.

Thankfully for head coach Ty Lue, Leonard, though emotional, is prepared to carry the playoff push on his own for now. At least until Garland, who is currently injured, is able to join the squad.

“It was tough for him, to lose James and to lose Zu,” Lue said during a podcast appearance. “He and James figured out this year, how to play together and play off of each other, which is really good. And Zu has been here from day 1 with Kawhi. So, it was tough for him, you know, to lose those guys.”

“The biggest thing which was great to hear him say it, like, ‘When is he (Darius) getting back? I am going to hold it down till he gets back.’ So, having that mindset to understand that we are still trying to win games. We have got to get everybody healthy, and when we get everybody healthy, we have got a chance to win some games,” added the head honcho.

Well, Leonard certainly has been leading the way and walking the talk, so to speak. During last night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, he scored 31 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, helping the Clippers secure a 114-111 victory. For the Clippers’ sake, he can keep doing that, at least until the dust settles.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

