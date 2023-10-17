“There is Gonna Be a Statue of This Player”: With Klay Thompson’s $190,000,000 Contract Nearing Its End, Bob Myers Unravels the Trickiness Ahead

Klay Thompson made it clear during his recent conversation with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater that he has no intention of leaving the Golden State Warriors before retiring from the league. However, Thompson’s confirmation about not leaving doesn’t put an end to all the speculations surrounding his contract expiring next year. Many fans and pundits believe that the Warriors will undoubtedly offer the veteran shooting guard, who has been a loyal member of the core of Dubs’ four-time NBA Champion dynasty, an attractive extension offer before next year’s free agency. However, Golden State’s former President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers recently explained why the situation could get messy.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson signed a five-year $190,000,000 max extension with the Warriors in the summer of 2019. The deal is set to expire next year following which Thompson will become an unrestricted free agent. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported on NBA Countdown that there has been no progress in negotiations between the 33-year-old guard and the Warriors. Following Woj’s report, Warriors General Manager turned ESPN analyst Bob Myers explained why the situation could get tricky if Klay Thompson enters free agency without a contract.

Bob Myers explains why the Klay Thompson situation can get messy

During his recent sit-down with Anthony Slater, Thompson claimed that playing for a single franchise is a privilege that few athletes get to cherish. The four-time NBA Champion stressed how much of a legendary feat that is, especially if you managed to help turn the fortunes of your franchise during your stint winning multiple Championship rings. Thompson told Slater that that’s exactly why he wants to retire in Golden State.

Advertisement

However, Myers recently clarified that the five-time All-Star’s loyalty doesn’t guarantee him a max deal. On the other hand, the 48-year-old pointed out that it will be unwise for the Warriors as well to deny a franchise legend like Thompson a respectable contract just because he is no longer in his prime. The former executive also joked that he left his job because of this exact predicament.

“A lot of the times people will say, ‘This is just business.’ But this is not a ‘just business’ situation. There’s gonna be a statue of this player [Thompson] outside the Chase Center. He was instrumental in bringing four Championships. He is beloved inside the organization-the fanbase. So it’s not so simple as money and years,” Myers said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1713734551980364057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“You get relationships with these people, especially if you have succeeded with them. And that core has been together for 12 years, and that’s just so rare now…so this is a delicate negotiation…he wants to stay, they want him to stay-doesn’t mean it will happen. But this is a test…” he added.

Another warriors vet Draymond Green faced a similar situation this year as he entered free agency without a contract. However, Green soon ended up signing a four-year $100 million contract extension with the Warriors.

Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe Klay Thompson is a Warriors ‘lifer’

Klay Thompson’s father Mychal Thompson recently revealed, during an interview with Mark Medina, that he believes players like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are Dubs ‘lifers’ and should retire from the league as a Warrior. However, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who was also seated with Myers when he was explaining Klay’s contract situation, didn’t agree with Mychal Thompson’s beliefs.

Stephen A. Smith claimed that only Stephen Curry has earned the privilege of being a Warriors lifer. And the Dubs shouldn’t hesitate before trading the likes of Thompson and Green if that enables them to put a Championship-contending roster around Steph in his final years in the league.