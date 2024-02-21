Does Stephen A. Smith Have Kids and Other FAQs About First Take’s Host

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A. Smith is a well-known American sports commentator, sports radio host, sports journalist, and media personality. He is best known for his appearances as an NBA analyst for ESPN and a commentator on ‘First Take’ alongside Molly Qerim. Smith also hosts his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, where he presents commentary on various sports-related issues and other topics piquing his interest.

Akin to many NBA players, fans have often wondered about the personal life of the veteran analyst. There have especially been questions related to his potential marriage and kids. We are here to answer just those questions, and more.

Does Stephen A. Smith have kids?

In a 2019 interview with GQ, Stephen A. Smith revealed that he had two daughters, Samantha and Nyla. However, Smith has not commented on who is the mother of his kids.

How old are Stephen A. Smith’s daughters?

At the time of the 2019 GQ interview, Stephen A. Smith’s daughters, Samantha and Nyla, were aged 10 and 11, respectively. That would make them approximately 15 and 16 years old now.

Is Stephen A. Smith married?

No. The ESPN analyst is not married and has never married. However, he has revealed that he was once engaged.

Why does Stephen A. Smith choose to stay single?

In an interview with GQ, Stephen A. Smith talked about his reason for choosing to stay single and said, “It didn’t work out. Matter of fact, I just told my sister that the other day: none of your business … Something about my job and my money. I said this is not a discussion. You’ll get an answer if I want to give you an answer.”

Furthermore, in an episode of his podcast, Smith further claimed, “I’m 55 years old..I’ve never been married…and I’m happy about it.” He further added how he was happy living single and did not want the extra baggage of paying alimony to his wife, in case he ever divorced in the future.