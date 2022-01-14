“When I got the call about Klay Thompson’s Achilles injury, I was crushed and felt guilty”: Warriors’ Draymond Green expresses how he felt when he found out about Klay’s second injury

Warriors’ star Draymond Green explains how he felt when he got the call about Klay Thompson’s Achilles injury in November 2020

Klay Thompson played his 3rd game back with the Golden State Warriors tonight. The Warriors ended up losing the contest 118-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks. This puts the Dubs on a 2-game losing streak, and a 4-game road losing streak. A big reason for the Warriors’ not performing well as of late is their shooting slump. Another reason has to be the absence of their defensive leader Draymond Green.

When Klay Thompson returned, one of the things he wanted to do was to play with Draymond Green. Guess, that would have to wait for a little longer. Green, who is out with a calf injury, would not join the team tonight, and probably not even against the Wolves. In a recent sit down with Marc J. Spears, Green talked about Klay, and how he feels guilty about his Achilles injury.

‘Maybe if I went in that day, I could have prevented Klay Thompson’s injury’: Draymond Green

Back in November 2020, Draymond Green was spending his offseason in his LA home. Klay Thompson was going through with his rehab in Los Angeles as well, and the two would often participate in pick-up games together.

On November 18, 2020, Green texted Klay and told him he can’t make it, as he was leaving for a family vacation. It was the same day when the Dubs drafted James Wiseman as the 2nd pick in the draft. Talking about that night, Green said,

“I had texted Klay 20 minutes before Bob Myers called just saying something like, ‘Yo, I’m going out of town with my [wife]. Let me know the next time you’re going to be there,’ ” Green told The Undefeated. “And then I get that call and I’m like, ‘Had I gone, would this have happened?’ I was just feeling a side of guilt and I was crushed. I just texted him, everything was fine and I was supposed to play basketball with him. It’s just not possible … “I remember it changed everything. Everything. It was interesting, the timing of it. But the thing I felt the most was just a sense of guilt. Had I shown up, would this have happened?”

@Money23Green shares how he felt when Bob Myers called and informed him about @KlayThompson ‘s Achilles injury (via @TheUndefeated ) pic.twitter.com/blljHBUUFz — Dubs(30-11) (@dubs3000) January 14, 2022

While we may never know if Green’s presence would have changed things or not, one thing is for certain, there is no use thinking about it now. Klay’s back, Draymond would be back soon too, and the Dubs trio would wreak havoc on the league once again.