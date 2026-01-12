mobile app bar

“Don’t Care What Happens”: Anthony Edwards Was Ready to Take Over Clutch Time vs. Spurs Despite Slow Start

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.

The San Antonio Spurs looked like they had the game wrapped up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, with starboy Anthony Edwards looking off for most of the game. But a late spark to life allowed the Wolves to come back from 19 points down and take a one point victory, something Edwards addressed post-game.

Edwards knew that he didn’t start well and did not shy away from admitting that. But throughout the game, he didn’t hide and was actively looking to make amends all the time, until he started taking over clutch time.

The former No. 1 draft pick was mature with his answers when asked about his approach going into the late game. It was about letting go of what happened in the first three quarters, staying in the moments, and making sure that he delivered when it mattered the most.

“I didn’t really have it going tonight, in my opinion,” said Edwards. “So, just finding my teammates, letting them get the shots, Donte with his shots, Julius with his.. Naz made some big plays.” 

Edwards then admitted to telling his teammates, “I don’t care what happens in the first three quarters. Fourth quarter, three minutes, four minutes left, let me see. I don’t care… Y’all can do whatever it is. Y’all can have 50 points… Fourth quarter? Four minutes left? For the rest of the game, let me get it.” 

The Timberwolves man spoke like a man who thrives under pressure, and that’s something that would be detrimental to the team’s success moving forward. For two years in a row, Minnesota bowed out of the playoffs in the Western Conference Finals, with Edwards’ performances taking a slight back-step.

If Edwards can really take over in situations where his team needs him to be a protagonist, Minnesota could be in for a run in the Finals for sure. Edwards oozes confidence. The question is: can he be the same in the crunch time of the Playoffs?

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor

