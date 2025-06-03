Jalen Brunson And Knicks Were Subjected To Questionable Midnight Fire Alarms In Indiana Hotel Hours Before Game 6, Says Zach Lowe

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Credits- Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals more than delivered this year. The showdown between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers only added fuel to their already historic rivalry. Now, a new story has emerged that threatens to pour even more gasoline on the fiery feud between the Big Apple and the Hoosier State.

On Saturday, the Knicks’ magical 2025 postseason run came to an end when the Pacers defeated them in Game 6. This was a crucial win for Indy after New York had dominated Game 5 at Madison Square Garden and seemed to have answers for all the Pacers’ tricks.

The Pacers needed any momentum boost they could get. Even if it meant rattling the New York squad the night before the showdown.

Famed sportswriter Zach Lowe revealed that a fire alarm went off at the hotel where Jalen Brunson and the Knicks were staying in the early hours of the morning before the game. “Apparently, the night before Game 6 in Indiana, the fire alarm went off at the Knicks’ hotel at about one in the morning,” said Lowe in an interview.

“There’s some mystery over how that happened. I checked with a couple agents who checked with their players, who confirmed…I think 12:45-1:00 am — lot of players probably still awake.”

“Apparently, the night before Game 6 in Indiana, the fire alarm went off at the Knicks hotel…I checked with a couple agents who checked with their players, who confirmed…I think 1245-1 am, lot of players probably still awake.” –– Zach Lowe pic.twitter.com/gtxy0LPifE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 2, 2025

The only question is whether the Knicks could actually have been affected by this. Game 6 did not start until 8 PM EST, and even though they had to appear for media duties and practice in the morning, it’s not like it was a noon tip-off. There was plenty of time to get rest before the big day.

Regardless, the Pacers stomped the Knicks 125-108 following a lackluster showing from New York in the second half. Just like in 2000, the last time Indiana made the NBA Finals, they sent the Knicks packing in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton dropped 21 points, while fellow Indiana superstar Pascal Siakam delivered another stellar performance with 31 points. New York put up a valiant effort throughout the series, but the NBA Finals drought continues for another year in the city that never sleeps.

That’s not to say the fire alarm incident isn’t suspicious or without some hint of foul play. However, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time something like this has happened in the NBA.

During Game 1 of the 2014 Finals between the Spurs and the Heat, the air conditioning at the AT&T Center in San Antonio broke down, causing the arena temperature to soar past 90 degrees. The heat took a toll on LeBron James, who was forced to leave the game with cramps. After his exit, the Spurs pulled ahead, ultimately winning the game and the series.

To be honest, it doesn’t seem like the Pacers really needed any extra advantage over the Knicks. Their miraculous comeback in Game 1 was the third time they displayed their “Devil Magic” this postseason. They more than earned their trip to this year’s championship series.

But will this magic hold up against the No. 1-seeded Thunder? The chip feels like it’s OKC’s to lose, considering how dominant they’ve been all season and throughout the postseason. That said, if there’s one team that could shock the Thunder, it’s the Haliburton-led Pacers.