“Don’t Do That Sh*t, F**k Out Of Here”: Jaylen Brown And Duncan Robinson’s Tussle Has Its Audio Leaked

The Boston Celtics eked out a close win against the Miami Heat on their home court in their last game with a 110-106 scoreline. All three Celtics All-Stars had good games but the matchup wasn’t without its drama. During the game, Duncan Robinson and Jaylen Brown ended up getting in a scuffle, and the audio of the words exchanged between the two has been making the rounds on social media.

With under eight minutes left in the third quarter, the Celtics brought up the ball on offense. As Derrick White tried to get the ball to Brown, he ended up getting tangled with Duncan Robinson. Robinson’s hand was visibly stuck and Brown decided to yank it to get himself free.

The officials who saw the whole ordeal called a technical foul on Jaylen Brown and within a few seconds, Robinson rushed to charge the Celtics star. Players from both teams stepped in to hold back both Brown and Robinson from escalating the situation.

The ordeal started with Jaylen Brown yanking Duncan Robinson’s arm and saying, “What the f*ck is your problem?”

Robinson immediately got up and walked toward Brown as he said, “Don’t do that sh*t, f*ck out of here.”

Brown was visibly upset as he chatted up the referee while going up the floor. Robinson was following Brown and the official kept stating that it was a foul. A frustrated JB then went on to say, “Get out of my face,” followed by, “What are you gonna do about it?”

In the end, Robinson just flat out said, “You’re not like that,” to Brown.

This altercation between Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson only adds fuel to the fire between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. These two teams have butted heads against one another numerous times in the past to form a rivalry of sorts.

As for this game, the Celtics had the last laugh as they defeated the Heat who played without their leading scorer, Jimmy Butler. Jaylen Brown finished the game with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum who almost had a triple-double, scoring 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists for the game. Boston also got a huge help from Kristaps Porzingis who had 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists for the game.

Jaylen Brown’s altercation with Duncan Robinson

The animosity between Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson did not end with the final buzzer. After the game, Brown sat down with the media and answered a few questions about his scuffle with Robinson.

Brown claimed that Duncan Robinson did not want to play defense and that was the reason why he resorted to such tactics. He also added that Robinson still hung on even after the officials called the foul and he was just trying to get his arm free.

“There was no issue for me. I think he knew exactly what he was trying to do. Trying to get tangled up, etc., because he didn’t want to play defense. They called the foul, but he was still trying to hang on, so I was trying to get my arm free.”

Duncan Robinson on the other hand had an entirely different narrative to how things went down between the two. Robinson labeled Brown’s move on the court as ‘dirty’ and claimed it was, “Dangerous, unnecessary and excessive.”

JB ended up getting a flagrant foul over his actions. But according to what he said was true, did Robinson get tangled on purpose and then go on to flop to get Brown in foul trouble?

That’s for you to speculate and decide. But this tension between the two teams would result in another epic series in the playoffs if the Boston Celtics do end up meeting the Miami Heat in the postseason.