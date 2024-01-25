“Don’t Overthink It”: Jonathan Kuminga Revealed Draymond Green’s Advice After Historical Performance

Jan 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

In the 134-112 win against the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga clinched 25 points while making all his 11 field goals. He became the second Warrior to make 11 shots without a miss after sharpshooting Wing Chris Mullin who did it in 1990. At 21 years, he also became the youngest NBA player to score 25 or more points with 100% FG. After the performance, the rising youngster gave credit to vet Draymond Green for bringing the best out of him.

During the post-game interview, a reporter asked the 21-year-old if he had developed an “internal” belief about his abilities. Kuminga admitted that the game has “slowed down” for him and he understands things “better than before”. The forward also touched upon the support he is getting from his teammates and credited Draymond Green for lifting him the most.

Highlighting Green’s advice that has helped him become more confident, JK said,

“A couple of days ago in practice, I was hesitating a lot, and he was like, “It used to happen to me a lot too. If you gotta pass, pass. If you gotta attack, attack. Don’t overthink it”.

Kuminga “appreciated” the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year for explaining the game and having his back day in and day out. These words indicate that Dray is a positive influence in the locker room. Thanks to Green’s mentorship, the young Warriors forward can focus during tricky situations.

His camaraderie and straightforward attitude are reflected in the way Kuminga talks about him. As a mentor, he has helped the Warriors build a culture and the record-breaking youngster find his groove.

Jonathan Kuminga has been on fire

Over the last four games, the athletic forward has compiled 25, 20, 28, and 24 points respectively. He is tallying 24.25 points and 7 rebounds per game during this stretch, scoring in double-digits for 21 straight games. His ability to attack the rim and make clutch buckets has earned him a crucial position in the roster. JK does seem a good option as a long-term starter with a strong offense and solid defense.

While his three-point shooting is a work in progress, the Warriors team requires his inside game and defense more than anything else. With the Splash brother slowly taking a back seat, it is an absolute necessity for the Warriors’ management to find a young core. And Kuminga would be at the center of those discussions.

During the latest offseason, the Warriors exercised their club option on the final year of Kuminga’s rookie contract, making him eligible for a rookie extension during the 2024 offseason. If he continues his recent form, he’d expect a contract that has to be at least $15 million a year considering the current market. Will the Warriors offer him the rookie max contract despite their mounting cap space troubles?