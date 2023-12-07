“If Jonathan Kuminga Doesn’t Do What He Did”: Stephen Curry Showers Young Warriors Star with Praise After Game-Winning Effort Against Blazers

Jonathan Kuminga played a huge role last night in the Golden State Warriors’ 110-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Not even part of Steve Kerr’s initial rotation for the game, Kuminga clocked in for the first time in the third quarter and went on to make a massive impact. Coming on in the third quarter with 4:45 left on the clock, the 21-year-old finished with 13 points and had an important steal late in the game which paved the way for the much-needed home victory for the Dubs.

Stephen Curry had a poor start to the game, but still finished with 31 points. The Warriors superstar was also impressed with his teammate after his late impact on the game, as can be seen in this tweet by Anthony Slater.

Kuminga returned with 100% accuracy in his 6 field goals and also had an assist, a rebound and an important late steal for the night. Curry claimed that every player on the roster, like Kuminga, needed to be prepared to miss games due to the Warriors’ deep roster.

“It’s huge as to what he [Kuminga] is asked to do right now. Everybody in the locker room is challenged to stay engaged, approach it in the right way, doesn’t mean you have to be happy about it. You have to quote-unquote accept it,” he said.

However, instead of accepting it, Curry claimed that Kuminga went a step further. “For him, the challenge was not letting not playing in the first half and being out of the rotation change when his opportunity came. That’s the difference. He went for it, and I think if he(JK) did not do what he did, stay ready, show maturity with it, we lose this game,” the 35-year-old added.

Hence, while Kuminga has been looking for increased game time considering his continued improvement, that has been difficult to achieve with a deep Warriors roster. The 21-year-old continues to make an impact off the bench with his physicality and athleticism, and will now be looking to produce offensively on a consistent basis. The youngster certainly deserves a shot considering the Dubs are still below .500, standing 11th in the West.

Steve Kerr was delighted with Jonathan Kuminga’s performance against the Trail Blazers

Steve Kerr claimed that the Trail Blazers’ youth and athleticism meant that the Warriors needed Jonathan Kuminga. Praising his athleticism and ability to stay ready, the Warriors coach thought that the youngster was key to winning the game.

“He was great, he was the key to the game. He was out of the rotation just because it’s hard to play ten guys,” Kerr said, before claiming that while the Warriors had a deep roster, they were still not clear about their hierarchy.

Kuminga himself did not seem to have an issue with being out of rotation for the game initially. “I mean I wasn’t. I was just chilling on the bench. I was just being a good teammate…I obviously ended up going in and I was not really surprised,” the youngster claimed, speaking after the game.

JK said that he knew the Wariors had a deep roster and he had to be at his best whenever called upon. With the team still figuring out their best rotations for the rest of the season, Kuminga will surely have more than his fair share of chances, having made the most of the ones he has gotten thus far.