"Need Shai to Beat Minnesota": Chris Paul 'Hilariously' Revealed Concocting Plan with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ahead of In-Season Game Against Kings

Shubham Singh
Published December 02, 2023

Despite a busy and grueling NBA schedule, Chris Paul turned up on Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner’s Point Forward podcast recently. During the sit-down, Iguodala asked Paul about Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s meteoric rise in the league, who was also CP3’s teammate during his solitary 2019-20 season with the Thunder. 

Subsequently, Paul went on a tangent describing his close bond with Shai and how they had become brothers after playing together for one year. The veteran guard also shared a fascinating tale about how he and Gilgeous-Alexander interacted a few days before Paul was traded to OKC in 2019.

Recalling his experience of meeting the youngster during the Vegas Summer League, Paul said, “I dapped Shai up and I said, ‘Man, that’s gonna be good look on you on OKC. You got your own team now. You get to run the show.’… Five days later I got traded to OKC.” [26 min]

The trio laughed at this ironic turn of events. Paul further revealed that after their OT loss to the Thunder recently, in the In-Season Tournament, he had a conversation with Shai. Paul said, “I just talked to him yesterday cause I need Shai to beat Minnesota tomorrow to help us be in the Play-in Tournament.

Delving further, the Point God expressed that despite being with him for one year, the two were now very close friends. The Warriors Guard also appreciated Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s character and opened up about how the youngster is seeking advice from the veteran regularly to improve his game.

Through Paul’s narrative, it was clear that the two share a familial bond and have each other’s back at every turn. However, the incredible scorer couldn’t fulfill Paul’s wish as his Thunder lost a three-point battle against the Timberwolves in the In-Season Tournament.

The Warriors crashed out of the In-Season tournament

Had the Thunder beaten the Timberwolves, it would have given them two wins and two losses. The Timberwolves would have had a similar tally too. But after the win, the Wolves registered three wins and their point differential stood at 0.

The Warriors still had a chance to get over the line if they had beaten the Kings. It would have given them three wins and even if the margin of win was 1 point, they could have acquired a point differential of +6. It would have meant that despite having the same number of wins, they could have advanced based on points difference.

But they lost their game against the Kings by a point. Chris Paul missed the game because of a contusion in his lower leg whereas Gary Payton II couldn’t participate as he suffered a strain in his right calf. Despite missing these two and blowing a 24-point lead, the Dubs were 128-129 against the Kings with seven seconds to go.  However, Steph Curry missed a 36-feet pull-up on the buzzer. The Warriors will re-evaluate Paul in a couple of days and will hope that he makes his return soon.

